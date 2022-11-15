Space Tail - Patch 1

Hello, space dogs!

Thanks to your feedback, the first patch for Space Tail is ready. Below is a list of bug fixes and quality of life improvements.

Version 1.0.1a

New

After starting a new planet, player’s health is now fully restored

Robo-Spider no longer deals damage while being hacked

Flying robots and spiders now have 30% chance to drop a Shield after destroying their battery

From now on, barking will cause Bea to drop her currently held item

General

Fragments of destroyed robots have been moved to another layer, so that the Player and items to pick up are in front of them

Improved the randomness of shot sounds, so that they sound better when firing in bursts

A hint that appears in front of Drydon village will no longer appear after the player makes a Drydon mad

Hints on Sensua, describing relations, will no longer be displayed after the player obtains all parts of 808BY

Fixed the delays of dynamic gases in the Tutorial, so that it’s easier to avoid them

Skins tab can now only be entered from the Main Menu

Hostile Squids now have a negative sound effect

Increased the size of safe area on the planet Gula, so that the player can no longer jump out of the map with Double Jump

Fixes