Space Tail: Every Journey Leads Home update for 15 November 2022

Space Tail - Patch 1

Share · View all patches · Build 9934743 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, space dogs!
Thanks to your feedback, the first patch for Space Tail is ready. Below is a list of bug fixes and quality of life improvements.

Version 1.0.1a

New

  • After starting a new planet, player’s health is now fully restored
  • Robo-Spider no longer deals damage while being hacked
  • Flying robots and spiders now have 30% chance to drop a Shield after destroying their battery
  • From now on, barking will cause Bea to drop her currently held item

General

  • Fragments of destroyed robots have been moved to another layer, so that the Player and items to pick up are in front of them
  • Improved the randomness of shot sounds, so that they sound better when firing in bursts
  • A hint that appears in front of Drydon village will no longer appear after the player makes a Drydon mad
  • Hints on Sensua, describing relations, will no longer be displayed after the player obtains all parts of 808BY
  • Fixed the delays of dynamic gases in the Tutorial, so that it’s easier to avoid them
  • Skins tab can now only be entered from the Main Menu
  • Hostile Squids now have a negative sound effect
  • Increased the size of safe area on the planet Gula, so that the player can no longer jump out of the map with Double Jump

Fixes

  • Fixed a crash that occurred while attempting to enter Main Menu from Credits
  • Fixed an issue in which a cutscene on Sensua was launching again after returning to the arena
  • Fixed an issue in which a Drydon’s Spear dealt damage to the player after loading the game and dropping it
  • Fixed an issue on Proditia planet; SHA spawner was connected to the camera, instead of a smell detector above the generator
  • Fixed an issue in which a camera on Proditia planet was active, despite not being switched on through Hackbox
  • Fixed save issues related to the counter
  • Incorrectly saved time
  • Could activate itself after loading the game
  • Fixed an issue in which the cannons were shooting even though the counter was not activated
  • The issue was occurring after loading the level
  • Fixed an issue in which the cannon did not change its color (that represents its status)
  • Fixed an issue on Proditia planet, in which the cameras look like they’re active, despite destroying all generators
  • Fixed an issue in which a cannon on Proditia planet kept shooting at the player despite activating Eris
  • Fixed an issue in which a cutscene glow was activating each time the level was loaded on planet Proditia
  • Fixed an issue in which AI barrier on planet Proditia reappears, despite completing all paths
  • Fixed an issue in which a sound of jumping into water was still present, even if the water was no longer there
  • Fixed an issue in which some of the spiders remained alive despite destroying all generators
  • Fixed a save issue in which the player’s smell did not record correctly after loading
  • Fixed jump animation (relations) while the player has a skin active
  • Fixed an issue in which post-processing didn’t change after destroying all generators on Proditia planet
  • Fixed an issue in which the robots did not self destruct after destroying generators on Proditia planet
  • Fixed an issue in which a stone on Senses planet fell on the ground only after a zoom in
  • Fixed an issue which could cause the game to become unresponsive on loading screen while moving between arenas on Proditia planet
  • Fixed an issue which caused the batteries on Proditia planet to deactivate instead of exploding
  • Fixed an issue in which the robots on Proditia didn’t self destruct after destroying all generators in the first room
  • Removed companion Rose’s collision with destroyed robot fragments

