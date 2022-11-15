Space Tail - Patch 1

Hello, space dogs!
Thanks to your feedback, the first patch for Space Tail is ready. Below is a list of bug fixes and quality of life improvements.
Version 1.0.1a
New
- After starting a new planet, player’s health is now fully restored
- Robo-Spider no longer deals damage while being hacked
- Flying robots and spiders now have 30% chance to drop a Shield after destroying their battery
- From now on, barking will cause Bea to drop her currently held item
General
- Fragments of destroyed robots have been moved to another layer, so that the Player and items to pick up are in front of them
- Improved the randomness of shot sounds, so that they sound better when firing in bursts
- A hint that appears in front of Drydon village will no longer appear after the player makes a Drydon mad
- Hints on Sensua, describing relations, will no longer be displayed after the player obtains all parts of 808BY
- Fixed the delays of dynamic gases in the Tutorial, so that it’s easier to avoid them
- Skins tab can now only be entered from the Main Menu
- Hostile Squids now have a negative sound effect
- Increased the size of safe area on the planet Gula, so that the player can no longer jump out of the map with Double Jump
Fixes
- Fixed a crash that occurred while attempting to enter Main Menu from Credits
- Fixed an issue in which a cutscene on Sensua was launching again after returning to the arena
- Fixed an issue in which a Drydon’s Spear dealt damage to the player after loading the game and dropping it
- Fixed an issue on Proditia planet; SHA spawner was connected to the camera, instead of a smell detector above the generator
- Fixed an issue in which a camera on Proditia planet was active, despite not being switched on through Hackbox
- Fixed save issues related to the counter
- Incorrectly saved time
- Could activate itself after loading the game
- Fixed an issue in which the cannons were shooting even though the counter was not activated
- The issue was occurring after loading the level
- Fixed an issue in which the cannon did not change its color (that represents its status)
- Fixed an issue on Proditia planet, in which the cameras look like they’re active, despite destroying all generators
- Fixed an issue in which a cannon on Proditia planet kept shooting at the player despite activating Eris
- Fixed an issue in which a cutscene glow was activating each time the level was loaded on planet Proditia
- Fixed an issue in which AI barrier on planet Proditia reappears, despite completing all paths
- Fixed an issue in which a sound of jumping into water was still present, even if the water was no longer there
- Fixed an issue in which some of the spiders remained alive despite destroying all generators
- Fixed a save issue in which the player’s smell did not record correctly after loading
- Fixed jump animation (relations) while the player has a skin active
- Fixed an issue in which post-processing didn’t change after destroying all generators on Proditia planet
- Fixed an issue in which the robots did not self destruct after destroying generators on Proditia planet
- Fixed an issue in which a stone on Senses planet fell on the ground only after a zoom in
- Fixed an issue which could cause the game to become unresponsive on loading screen while moving between arenas on Proditia planet
- Fixed an issue which caused the batteries on Proditia planet to deactivate instead of exploding
- Fixed an issue in which the robots on Proditia didn’t self destruct after destroying all generators in the first room
- Removed companion Rose’s collision with destroyed robot fragments
