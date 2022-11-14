 Skip to content

SokoChess update for 14 November 2022

Simplified Chinese Localization

Last edited by Wendy

Hello everyone,

we just released version 1.0.5 that localizes the whole game into Simplified Chinese! We hope this update allows many more people to enjoy our game in their preferred language.

Enjoy the update!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1960400/SokoChess/

