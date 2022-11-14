 Skip to content

This Way Madness Lies update for 14 November 2022

TWML v1.21 patch notes (Nov 14, 2022)

v1.21 patch notes (Nov 14, 2022)

Fixed Miranda's Genki trait (was supposed to multiply damage vs poisoned enemies by x1.5, but instead was reducing damage vs poisoned enemies by half).

When selecting traits, the bonus for ailments was displayed under healing and vice versa.

Fixed the 100% unite power achievement not triggering if you reached 100% via the +20% bonus from hyper.

Fixed an issue with some intermissions.

Fixed music issues with retrying battles in certain instances.

Fixed an instance where you could get stuck in a wall in the first dungeon.

Fixed an instance in the first dungeon where certain vine obstacles were being removed by fighting the wrong mini-boss.

Fixed an issue with the party chat in the 2nd dungeon.

