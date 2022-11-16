Big Farm Story Update 1.12

**It's time for a new update, peeps! We collected your feedback and improved several Balancing values to make your life easier and the game even more fun to play. Learn more in the full changelist below.
Added: **
- Increased rewards from market contracts and daily goals (more coins and materials)
- Improved chances for rare fish and glory-of-the-snow on rainy/snowy days
- Better chances for worms and clay
- More roofing slates and screws from their crafting recipes
- Surprise Quests: Much more friendship tokens and more of other rewards as well
- Friendship: A lot of gifts (especially the simplest) give more friendship now
- Friendship: Many Friendship rewards got improved
Have fun and take care!
Changed files in this update