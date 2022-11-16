Big Farm Story Update 1.12

**It's time for a new update, peeps! We collected your feedback and improved several Balancing values to make your life easier and the game even more fun to play. Learn more in the full changelist below.

Added: **

Increased rewards from market contracts and daily goals (more coins and materials)

Improved chances for rare fish and glory-of-the-snow on rainy/snowy days

Better chances for worms and clay

More roofing slates and screws from their crafting recipes

Surprise Quests: Much more friendship tokens and more of other rewards as well

Friendship: A lot of gifts (especially the simplest) give more friendship now

Friendship: Many Friendship rewards got improved

Have fun and take care!