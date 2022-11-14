 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Series Makers update for 14 November 2022

✨ SERIES MAKERS IS NOW ON MAC ✨

Share · View all patches · Build 9934515 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

In Germany we say "Was lange währt, wird endlich gut." which translates to 'all good things are worth waiting for'.

And god did we wait long for this. After nearly three years of development I can finally present you the Mac OS Version of Series Makers. I apologize for this massive development time. But as you can imagine it is quite hard for me to find the time and energy to work on Series Makers besides my main job.

Anyways, I am very happy to announce that we have made it and will continue to work on Series Makers in 2023.

Thank you guys for your everlasting support.

Cheers,
Simon

Changed depots in macos branch

View more data in app history for build 9934515
Series Makers Content Depot 594041
Series Makers Mac Depot 594042
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link