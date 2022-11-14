✨ SERIES MAKERS IS NOW ON MAC ✨

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

In Germany we say "Was lange währt, wird endlich gut." which translates to 'all good things are worth waiting for'.

And god did we wait long for this. After nearly three years of development I can finally present you the Mac OS Version of Series Makers. I apologize for this massive development time. But as you can imagine it is quite hard for me to find the time and energy to work on Series Makers besides my main job.

Anyways, I am very happy to announce that we have made it and will continue to work on Series Makers in 2023.

Thank you guys for your everlasting support.

Cheers,

Simon