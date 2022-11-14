Frozenheim v 1.2 - AI update

Northernfolk!
For the past few months Paranoid Interactive has been working on improving everyone's experience with Frozenheim after our full release in June. We know what you got back then was not entirely what you've expected. We're aware that what we've had planned for the game was not in line with what a vast majority of Steam users expected. Our focus on some parts of the game left other parts feel lacking for many of you.
Following your feedback the team has prepared a complete AI overhaul that has been playtested by hundreds of volunteers over the course of the past few weeks. Based on their feedback, the 1.1 playtest version of the game was further polished and de-bugged, so today we are happy to present you with Frozenheim 1.2. Here's what's changed:
1.2 Changelog:
New features:
- AI logic has been completely reworked
- Added indicator for hunting areas
- Added slinger unit
- Added auto attack of enemy buildings in range
- Added endgame statistics
- Added militia support for AI
Bugfixes:
- Fix for Warship SFX when targeting warriors
- Fix for population calculation when recruiting units
- Improvements for campaign “Fall”
- Fix for multiple crashes in multiplayer
- Fix for waves not spawning in some cases on island maps
- Improvements for sound ranges
- Fix for odin's blessing not working properly in some cases
- Fix tech tree costs after use of Odin’s Blessing
- Fix for runestone count display issues
- Fix for combat abilities on leaving boat
- Fixes for deer outline on clients in MP
- Fixes for loading multiplayer games
- Fix for hero shortcut not working properly in MP
- Fix for loading trees in multiplayer game save
- AI can build Outposts
- AI use siege weapons
- AI building system rework
- AI use marketplace
- AI rebuilds buildings after destruction
- Fixed sound and skip action of game intro
- Fixes for ship disembark and navigation
- Fixed support of water for procedural maps
- Improvements for unit movement during combat
- Fix issues with cinematic in campaign 4
- Fix for not being able to upgrade buildings in some cases
- Fix for align to units with shortcut
- Performance improvements for large unit count
- Fix team display after load on generated maps
- Fix for AI getting stuck after destroying Victory hall
- Fix hunting zone indicators appearing over Fog
- Fix for AI resource gathering issues in some cases
- Fix for catapults not attacking in some cases
- Fixes for German localization
- Fixes for cursor not changing properly in some cases
- Fix for Ships can moor into buildings on the shore
- Fix fire VFX of outposts
- Fix for campaign mission not unlocking correctly in some cases
- Fix for archers standing back during combat in some cases
- Fix for mission cinematics replaying after load
- Fix for camera going under water in photomode
- Block building placement over boats
- Fix for time deceleration key causing camera jump out of level
- Fix for ships getting stuck on shallow shores
- Hide upgrade button when placing buildings
- Fix for being able to target buildings under Fog Of War
- Small fixes on Alfar’s Hideout and Chilling Lake maps
Balance changes:
- Changed balance of campaign “Rebelion”
- Reduce Archer damage from 45 -> 35
- Reduce Battering ram health 1100 -> 900
- Reduce Battering ram damage 800 -> 600
- Balance changes and cost adjustments for tech tree
- Limit militia teams count by Townhall level
This update also concludes the Playtest period, and the Playtest version of the game is no longer available. Big thanks to all the participants!
This is it for today, but please expect more updates soon - as this is only a step towards fully realising Frozenheim as a strategy epic it was meant to be.
Changed files in this update