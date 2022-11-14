Frozenheim v 1.2 - AI update

Northernfolk!

For the past few months Paranoid Interactive has been working on improving everyone's experience with Frozenheim after our full release in June. We know what you got back then was not entirely what you've expected. We're aware that what we've had planned for the game was not in line with what a vast majority of Steam users expected. Our focus on some parts of the game left other parts feel lacking for many of you.

Following your feedback the team has prepared a complete AI overhaul that has been playtested by hundreds of volunteers over the course of the past few weeks. Based on their feedback, the 1.1 playtest version of the game was further polished and de-bugged, so today we are happy to present you with Frozenheim 1.2. Here's what's changed:

1.2 Changelog:

New features:

AI logic has been completely reworked

Added indicator for hunting areas

Added slinger unit

Added auto attack of enemy buildings in range

Added endgame statistics

Added militia support for AI

Bugfixes:

Fix for Warship SFX when targeting warriors

Fix for population calculation when recruiting units

Improvements for campaign “Fall”

Fix for multiple crashes in multiplayer

Fix for waves not spawning in some cases on island maps

Improvements for sound ranges

Fix for odin's blessing not working properly in some cases

Fix tech tree costs after use of Odin’s Blessing

Fix for runestone count display issues

Fix for combat abilities on leaving boat

Fixes for deer outline on clients in MP

Fixes for loading multiplayer games

Fix for hero shortcut not working properly in MP

Fix for loading trees in multiplayer game save

AI can build Outposts

AI use siege weapons

AI building system rework

AI use marketplace

AI rebuilds buildings after destruction

Fixed sound and skip action of game intro

Fixes for ship disembark and navigation

Fixed support of water for procedural maps

Improvements for unit movement during combat

Fix issues with cinematic in campaign 4

Fix for not being able to upgrade buildings in some cases

Fix for align to units with shortcut

Performance improvements for large unit count

Fix team display after load on generated maps

Fix for AI getting stuck after destroying Victory hall

Fix hunting zone indicators appearing over Fog

Fix for AI resource gathering issues in some cases

Fix for catapults not attacking in some cases

Fixes for German localization

Fixes for cursor not changing properly in some cases

Fix for Ships can moor into buildings on the shore

Fix fire VFX of outposts

Fix for campaign mission not unlocking correctly in some cases

Fix for archers standing back during combat in some cases

Fix for mission cinematics replaying after load

Fix for camera going under water in photomode

Block building placement over boats

Fix for time deceleration key causing camera jump out of level

Fix for ships getting stuck on shallow shores

Hide upgrade button when placing buildings

Fix for being able to target buildings under Fog Of War

Small fixes on Alfar’s Hideout and Chilling Lake maps

Balance changes:

Changed balance of campaign “Rebelion”

Reduce Archer damage from 45 -> 35

Reduce Battering ram health 1100 -> 900

Reduce Battering ram damage 800 -> 600

Balance changes and cost adjustments for tech tree

Limit militia teams count by Townhall level

This update also concludes the Playtest period, and the Playtest version of the game is no longer available. Big thanks to all the participants!

This is it for today, but please expect more updates soon - as this is only a step towards fully realising Frozenheim as a strategy epic it was meant to be.

May Odin protect you!

Paranoid Interactive & Hyperstrange