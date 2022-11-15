EA Update #1 - Balance improvements and fixes!

Hello, Sinners!

We are happy to present to you the first update of Nadir after the Early Access release. We carefully gathered your initial feedback through the weekend and prepared the first batch of smaller fixes and translation improvements. Additionally, we were able to address some cards and enemies' balance.

Thank you for your reports, reviews, and suggestions - we are happy to see so many constructive discussions and opinions helping us to improve!

This is just a small portion of what we have for you, but some stuff needs to cook a little bit longer.

Please find the details below:

Changelog EA #1

Balance improvements:

Changed HP and Armor values on most of the enemies.

Changed abilities on Gluttony and Wrath enemies.

From now on, the player's character heals 6 HP when advancing to further circles of the map even before building the Altar of Dark Embrace. The Altar of Dark Embrace increases the amount of HP healed to 10 HP per circle.

Character Development cards, like Saint’s Blood, can now be acquired from Elite enemies after constructing card-unlocking buildings in Nadir.

Increased the basic reward pool of cards by 6 for both characters.

Fixes:

Fixed a prologue popup showing up after killing Abaddon or Moloch.

Fixed a wrong tooltip for Martyr.

Fixed Oblation spawning Card with mixed halves causing issues with playing them.

Fixed Preacher of Zeal breaking the game after playing some cards.

Fixed the Construction menu slider not reacting to the mouse.

Fixed Breach card dealing Damage to Jeanne and not the enemy.

Fixed Gunnery Demon achievement.

Fixed one of Jeanne’s cards missing a name. Now it’s called “Grit”.

Fixed a “0” Damage indicator spawning when not dealing damage to the enemy.

More content soon!

We are already planning to deliver a significant content update in the following days - including brand new Circle and enemies. Circle of Lust will include twelve new enemies, two new elites, and a brand new boss - Asmodeus! Completely new encounters and challenges will soon open before you!