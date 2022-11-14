Visit the Moonbreaker G-STAR 2022 booth to meet influencers and gain prizes!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Moonbreakers,

We are happy to announce that we have secured our presence at the global game exhibition G-STAR 2022 in Busan, South Korea. Players can find us at the KRAFTON booth.

Several exciting Moonbreaker goodies have been forged with love, and are available as prizes for fans who participate in our booth activities.

That's not all! Two special stage shows have been prepared to light up everyone's passion for the Reaches. One of the shows will include a competition between two of our most beloved Korean streamers. At both shows, fans can participate in quizzes to gain Moonbreaker prizes. We hope to see you there.

G-STAR 2022

Where: BEXCO (Busan - South Korea)

When: 2022/11/17 to 11/20 (KST)

*G-STAR 2022 tickets are needed to enter.

More information: KRAFTON G-STAR 2022

STAGE SHOW

2022/11/19 - 1:30 PM to 3 PM: Moonbreaker 101

2022/11/20 - 1 PM to 2:30 PM: Match Event with Influencers

We hope everyone will enjoy the events we have prepared and are excited for all the new things to come! Thank you.

See you in The Reaches and at G-STAR 2022,

-Moonbreaker Team