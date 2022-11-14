 Skip to content

Mechabot Defender update for 14 November 2022

Updated Beta Branch + Major Update SOON!!

Hey everyone! It's been a while.

The reason for this is that the major update that I've been working on has just gotten bigger and bigger and now contains a BUNCH of new stuff, and a BUNCH of changes.

I won't get into it too much here, but you can now play the game as it stands with all the new stuff on the BETA BRANCH (right click the game, properties, betas, choose the beta branch).

It would be extremely helpful if you could check out the game on the beta branch and give any feedback, especially if you encounter any bugs or issues.

This new update is planned to release very soon.

Thank you for your patience, and thanks to everyone that's still playing.

Cheers,
Spargit

