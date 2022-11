Share · View all patches · Build 9934238 · Last edited 14 November 2022 – 17:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Heeeeello there!

We're pushing another quick patch! Here's the changelog:

Fixed an internal problem with the " EL PASO, DONE QUICK " achievement.

" achievement. Fixed an issue with the game's ending cutscene.

Added a V-Sync option to the System menu.

If you think something's wrong, feel free to send us a report through the Steam Discussion boards and we'll take a look at it!