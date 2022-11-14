Inner Strength Release Patch Notes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey there folks!

The Inner Strength DLC is now available, with an extra serving of free update on the side! So, what's new? What changed? Everything will be revealed in the wall of text below.

17 New Feats (Free):

* **Arcane Appraiser**: Magical Items are automatically identified when put in your inventory

Badlands Marauder : Gain +1 CON, resistance to poison damage and advantage on rolls against being poisoned

: Gain +1 CON, resistance to poison damage and advantage on rolls against being poisoned Forest Runner : Gain +1 DEX and +2 cells movement speed

: Gain +1 DEX and +2 cells movement speed Mightly Blow : When attacking with a melee two-handed weapon, deal additional damage equal to half your Strength modifier (rounded up)

: When attacking with a melee two-handed weapon, deal additional damage equal to half your Strength modifier (rounded up) Cloak and Dagger : After hitting an enemy with a light weapon, gain +2 AC until the start of your next turn (doesn't stack)

: After hitting an enemy with a light weapon, gain +2 AC until the start of your next turn (doesn't stack) Distracting Gambit : After hitting an enemy with a one-handed weapon, they lose -1 AC for 1 minute (doesn't stack)

: After hitting an enemy with a one-handed weapon, they lose -1 AC for 1 minute (doesn't stack) Forestalling Strength : Gain +1 AC while wielding a two-handed weapon

: Gain +1 AC while wielding a two-handed weapon Mender : Stabilizing an ally with a Medecine checks heals them by 1 HP

: Stabilizing an ally with a Medecine checks heals them by 1 HP Blessing of the Elements : When taking fire, cold or lightning damage, you can use your reaction to become resistant to those damage types until the start of your next turn (once per short rest)

: When taking fire, cold or lightning damage, you can use your reaction to become resistant to those damage types until the start of your next turn (once per short rest) Trip Attack : Enemies hit by a melee Ready Action must make a contested roll (against shove) or be knocked prone

: Enemies hit by a melee Ready Action must make a contested roll (against shove) or be knocked prone Daunting Push : Successfully shoving an enemy makes them lose half of their movement speed until the end of their next turn.

: Successfully shoving an enemy makes them lose half of their movement speed until the end of their next turn. Ready or Not : Gain advantage on attack rolls when using Ready Action

: Gain advantage on attack rolls when using Ready Action Toxic / Melting / Burning / Icy / Electrifying Touch: The first time you deal damage with an unarmed or weapon attack each turn, deal additional poison / acid / fire / cold / lightning damage equal to your proficiency bonus (can't select Touch feats multiple times)

3 New Backgrounds (Free):

* **The Ascetic** : Gain 1 language and proficiency with Survival, Insight and the Herbalism Kit

The Artist : Gain 1 language and proficiency with Persuasion, Deception and Performance

: Gain 1 language and proficiency with Persuasion, Deception and Performance The Occultist : Gain 1 language and proficiency with Arcana, Deception and the Scroll Kit

: Gain 1 language and proficiency with Arcana, Deception and the Scroll Kit Note: Unlike previous backgrounds, these 3 new backgrounds do not have a special quest in the Crown of the Magister campaign.

Gamepad Support (Free):

* You can now play with **controllers **on PC! Hurray!

Dungeon Maker Improvements (Free):

* **Boss Monsters** can now be used in the Dungeon Maker. Legendary actions included. In case you didn't suffer enough.

Many monsters and items which were previously missing have now been added too!

Honestly though, for those of you who haven't already - go try out some Custom Dungeons made by the community. Most are really great!

3 New Classes (Inner Strength DLC required):



Detailed information about each subclass can be found in the following threads:

* [**Bards**: College of Lore, College of Hope, College of Heroism, College of Tradition](https://www.solasta-game.com/news/165-dev-update-31-bards-are-singing-flowers-are-blooming)

1 New Race (Inner Strength DLC required):

* Everyone say hello to the **Dragonborn**! These fellas get +2 Strength, +1 Charisma, Damage Resistance and a Breath Weapon linked to their Draconic Ancestry. For example, a Black Dragon grants resistance to Acid and an Acid Breath, while a Gold Dragon grants resistance to Fire and a Fire Breath.

General Improvements (Free):

* Enemies who are immune to certain conditions will now display a text feedback instead of leaving the player to wonder if they are immune or if the spell is just bugged.

Clicking the "Light" button shortcut (bottom left) while having a light active will now extinguish it.

Four types of instruments can be found for the Bard to use as spellcasting focus: a Flute, a Lute, a Drum and a Horn.

Added a "Toggle" Icon for Sorcerers' Metamagic. While toggled off, you will no longer be asked to select a metamagic option every time you try to cast a spell.

Unidentified magical weapons will now properly inflict magical damage. The fact of not knowing its nature does not make it any less magical, after all.

Ready Action will now trigger when invisible enemies come out of invisibility to attack you.

Added Eldritch Blast, Viscious Mockery, Hellish Rebuke, Malediction, Dreadful Omen and Hilarity spells to the game (Bard & Warlock)

Added a "Fast Loot" system: looting crafting components out of bushes / flowers no longer opens a loot window.

Buffed most Kindred Spirits base AC, HP and damage as they were a little too weak.

Added some missing Primed Weapon / Armor to merchants in CotM and Lost Valley. If some are still missing, please do reach out to us!

General Bug Fixes (Free):

* Fixed new Temporary Hit Points overriding old value even if the previous amount of Temporary Hit Points was higher. It should now always keep the highest amount.

Fixed a rare bug where Kindred Druids could no longer summon their pet until they leveled up

Fixed Heat Metal not working properly after the first few rounds. Now you can get back to cooking those Veterans alive, you monster.

Fixed a couple of range miscalculations where a spell's range would be slightly lower than intended.

Fixed Shield of Faith preventing the caster from casting Shield. "Because that would be too many shields, and THAT'S ILLEGAL!" - no it isn't, get back to casting Shield you dumdum.

Fixed a rare instance where shoving could cause an error. Shove off, error.

Fixed AC stacking incorrectly in some instances. Bygone are the days of Barbarians running around in their fancy Empress Garb for crazy amounts of AC.

Fixed allied NPCs sometimes making ranged attacks by hitting air with their melee weapon. That's... that's not how it's supposed to work Beryl. Use your crossbow.

Fixed some tooltips which were showing duplicate and/or empty strings

Fixed multiple Hunter's Mark (from multiple Rangers) not stacking properly on the same target

Fixed Greenmage's Leaf Scale feature activating when they get counterspelled. Which made no sense.

Fixed Bracers of Archery granting damage bonus on melee attacks. AGAIN. HOW MANY TIMES MUST WE FIX YOU.

Fixed Ranger Marksman's Reaction Shot not triggering against spells.

Fixed Greenmage's Leaf Scale also not triggering properly against spells.

Fixed Dragons missing their Blindsight feature

Fixed Shapeshifting as a Balance Druid while another character is dead to suddenly trigger a game over if no one else could cast Revivify. Basically the game went "wait, Druid can revivify, but Bear no can revivify. Druid now Bear, so revivify not possible now. Dead person no can be saved, game over". Oh game, you did your best.

Fixed Law Cleric's Holy Retribution text string - and hopefully it should no longer randomly deal damage to the Cleric instead of the attacker.

Fixed an issue where Confrontation (Lost Valley) could become impossible to complete if Karelia was killed

Fixed an issue where The Lost Apprentice (Lost Valley) could bug out if Lysantir died before reaching Orenetis or Hasbrudal

Fixed an issue which could prevent the completion of The Lost Book (Lost Valley)

Secret Report (Lost Valley) will now properly fail if you previously killed Cafrain's contact

Fixed Berserker Barbarians' saving throw against Frenzy not taking into account their magic items' bonus

Fixed bonus cantrips gained from subclasses being into account in the total number of cantrips known when leveling up (preventing the spellcaster from learning more cantrips)

Fixed Confusion's area of effect not increasing when upcasted

Fixed Marksman Ranger's Recycler not working properly while traveling on the World Map

Fixed several issues with Chinese and Russian where some text wouldn't appear

Barbarian Rage should no longer work when wearing Heavy Armor

Fixed an issue where Wind Druid's Sheltering Breeze could only be used once per long rest

Fixed an issue where Hunter Ranger's Whirlwind Attack would do absolutely nothing when used. Well that was disappointing.

Fixed an issue where... alright where do I start with this one. If your character falls unconscious while you had their inventory open, and you then use an item from there while unconscious, game goes boom. Congrats to that one guy for finding this bug.

Slashing, Piercing and Bludgeoning damage inflicted by spells should now be correctly considered "magical damage" for the purpose of overcoming resistance and immunity. Because one could argue that spells are, I don't know, magic?

Fixed a weird interaction between Rogue's Evasion and Draconic Sorcerer's Elemental Affinity that would prevent Evasion from triggering.

Fixed Marksman Ranger's Fast Aim being completely busted and targeting every enemy you hit previously on your turn. It should now correctly only target the last enemy you attacked.

Fixed Giant Crows' disease not doing ANYTHING AT ALL. Y'ALL SHALL NOW SUFFER AT THE HANDS OF THE GIANT CROWS.

Fixed Barbarian's Rage not correctly ending when they don't attack nor take damage for a round. C'mon they're strong enough already in Solasta, no need for freebies.

Fixed an issue where some Kickstarter backers' names were overlapping in Caer Cyflen's monument

Fixed an issue where ability scores would sometimes be unable to go above 20 even when intended (like with a Potion of Cloud Giant Strength)

Fixed Judgment Paladin's Aura of Righteousness not providing its bonus correctly on spells with multiple projectiles

Creatures under the effect of Hideous Laughter will now properly roll a saving throw with advantage when damaged

Fixed a case where characters would not become immune to Dragons' Frightful Presence after succeeding their saving throw

Fixed A Giant Step (Lost Valley) being stuck if you free Rugan after failing a Persuasion check

Fixed Grappled / Constricted conditions not being correctly removed if the character is forcefully moved (teleport / shove / etc). GET DOWN MISTER PRESIDENT!

You know how in most tactical games, flyings units take extra damage from bows? Well apparently, in Solasta flying units' weak point was... doors. They would INSTANTLY DIE if you close a door on their face instead of being shoved away. That should no longer be the case. The door meta is over, time to find another exploit against flying units.

Fixed a rare case where Kindred Druids' pet would lose their damage bonus. C'mon they are already weak enough :(

Fixed a couple of animation delays that would occur in special circumstances with opportunity attacks, prone opponents etc.

Fixed an issue where The Prisoner (Lost Valley) could soft lock if you killed Orenetis prior to starting the quest

Failing to convince Orenetis in an important dialog towards the end of the game will trigger the battle as intended

Attacking Marin Ving at the end of the game will teleport Cafrain to the combat so he no longer blocks the fight by being out of reach

Fixed Oblivion Cleric's Herald of Pain's saving throw to trigger at the end of the enemy's turn instead of the beginning.

Spells cast from inside a Globe of Invulnerability can longer be counterspelled from outside

Fixed crafted item disappearing if the crafter is over-encumbered when the crafting completes

Fixed being able to cast Black Tentacles in the air

Fixed not being able to leave Black Tentacles' area of effect after failing a saving throw once. What is it with you, Black Tentacles? Why are you causing so many problems?

Fixed some calculations which made certain spells range slightly lower than intended

Fixed Pass Without Trace missing from the Druid's spell list

Fixed a bug where Mardracht would be missing from his own cutscenes (wut?)

Multiplayer Fixes / Improvements (Free):

* Fixed a bug where items could disappear when using "Loot All" if it would make the character over-encumbered

Fixed a desync that could occur when a player triggered fast travel while already moving through the blueprint

Fixed more desyncs that could occur when manipulating items in the inventory

Fixed a rare issue where the party could get stuck in a location if the host tried to leave the area exactly when another player started interacting with something else

Fixed another desync that could happen when giving items to the different factions

Fixed an issue that could prevent players from joining a lobby when the password was more than 20 characters. Wow those are some long passwords you got there.

Fixed a desync that could occur if a narrative sequence triggered while one person is still loading

Fixed a funny bug where if a shop is opened while you're checking another player's inventory, both character models would fuse into some nightmarish amalgamation. Ed...ward?

Fixed an item duplication exploit which could trigger when multiple players had their inventory open at the same time

Clicking on a player's position icon will now move the camera to them

Fixed pinging on controller sending multiple pings at once

Dungeon Maker Bug Fixes / Improvements (Free):

* When playing Custom Campaigns, the game will now also auto-save after changing location / finishing a long rest (5 min cooldown)

Fixed the camera behaviour while in dialog in Custom Dungeons

It is no longer possible to name a Custom Monster with an existing internal monster name, which would cause other custom campaigns using the same monster to be hidden. That one took some time to find out, thanks to every creator involved!

Mana Lamps can now be set as on or off in the Dungeon Maker

Fixed loading screens between locations always being the same

Fixed an issue where a dialog could be stuck if no matching role was found within the party

Added many monsters that were previously hidden in the Dungeon Maker

Added many items that were previously hidden in the Dungeon Maker

Known Issues:

* There is a long delay whenever quitting the Dungeon Maker before returning to the main menu.

The Kindred Spirit Druid has a bugged Spirit option with a weird name - do not pick it, it's a placeholder we'll remove in a hotfix!

Kindred Spirit's description text still show the old AC, HP and damage values instead of the buffed values

Some test characters we played with decided to stick around and made their way into the pregen category, they will be dealt with soon. Those characters are: Corthyn Dosa, Jane Storm, Iela Olfborn, and at higher levels the aptly named Lore08 Bardy and Hope08 Bardy. There are also 4 level 12 characters Burg Dormer, Esbery Dudley, John Guert and Ros Hasting that shouldn't be there because... well who's going to play with max level characters anway?

Monks don't get their bonus action attack when attacking while holding a torch. Apparently kicking with a torch in hand is not considered a Martial Art?

When picking up loot from the ground, you will often see the message "some items can't fit the inventory" - don't worry, that's a text bug. Unless your inventory is truly full, the items are actually picked up.

