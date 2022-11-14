 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Striving for Light update for 14 November 2022

Patch 0.7.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9934029 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hovered nodes in the skill tree and in the pathfinder are now highlighted to improve visibility especially on playing with controller.

  • Increased mouse cursor size.
  • Tooltips are now activated from the whole boxes and not only the icons.
  • Reworked active button visuals to better highlight which button is currently hovered and has focus.
  • [Range Skill] Charge: Charge now also increases the projectile damage up to x3 depending on your charge duration, with a maximum charge duration of 3 seconds.

  • Fixed crash when talking to the chicken in town multiple times.
  • Fixed missing German translation for Searing Axe description.

Thanks to everyone providing helpful feedback, which is what drives the development forward! You are invited to join our discord and participate in the ongoing development of Striving for Light!

Join the official Discord!

Changed files in this update

Striving for Light Content Depot 1646791
  • Loading history…
Depot 1646792
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link