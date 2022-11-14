Atria 0.11

Hop back into the no.1 indie fps space sim survival early access experience with a massive update. Atria has come so far and overcame its failures. The love we have received from the community has been amazing and brings a smile to our faces.

New content:

Elevator improvements

Ai spawner improved

Food supplies improved

Flip off enemies with LeftControl

Decent map changes

Ship hit detection

Known issues:

The cars have a bug that may cause the player to die on exiting (This will be fixed in a update tomorrow)