Atria 0.11

Hop back into the no.1 indie fps space sim survival early access experience with a massive update. Atria has come so far and overcame its failures. The love we have received from the community has been amazing and brings a smile to our faces.
New content:
- Elevator improvements
- Ai spawner improved
- Food supplies improved
- Flip off enemies with LeftControl
- Decent map changes
- Ship hit detection
Known issues:
The cars have a bug that may cause the player to die on exiting (This will be fixed in a update tomorrow)
Changed files in this update