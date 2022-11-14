 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Atria update for 14 November 2022

Atria 0.11

Share · View all patches · Build 9933788 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hop back into the no.1 indie fps space sim survival early access experience with a massive update. Atria has come so far and overcame its failures. The love we have received from the community has been amazing and brings a smile to our faces.

New content:

  • Elevator improvements
  • Ai spawner improved
  • Food supplies improved
  • Flip off enemies with LeftControl
  • Decent map changes
  • Ship hit detection

Known issues:
The cars have a bug that may cause the player to die on exiting (This will be fixed in a update tomorrow)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2011031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link