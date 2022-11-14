Update: We're on a new & snappy Content Delivery Network!

Hi! Because our old Content Delivery Network (CDN) provider will cease to continue (StackPath bought MaxCDN, which we were using), we've upgraded to Amazon CloudFront. Please restart Steam to grab the new client v188.1 -- it will also be made mandatory later on.

A CDN is a thing that caches files for speedy delivery around the world, while keeping hits to the servers and database at a minimum. The new one we switched to is one of the industry's biggest, so that should provide some long-term stability!

To confirm all is as before, once you got the new version you may also wanna clear your local cache before exploring some areas. You can clear the cache in the Me -> ... -> More settings. While this will cause an initially slower area load -- as if you had visited an area for the first time -- it will also confirm that when it's done loading, the files arrived fine from the new CDN!

Hope you enjoy! I mean, the joy of things working as before 😊