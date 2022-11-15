v.84771: patch Post-Suchet

FEATURES:

QoL / IMPROVEMENTS:

CODE FIXES:

DATA FIXES:

DISCLAIMER:

AUTOCANON OVERHAUL:

MISSING SMOKE LAUNCHERS ADDED ON:

PARACHUTE REGIMENT GROUP:

We're adding to the British 1st Armored Division the Parachute Regiment Group. Those three (Territorial Army) paratrooper battalions were to be dropped between WP forces & the 1st Armored Division's positions with a sacrifice mission to give the later time to regroup.

They were given extra-MILAN allocations and were basically an ATGM screen.

GENERIC:

NATO:

increased the HE & stress damages, as well as AoE, of the French 142mm & British/US 165mm Demolition guns to be more consistent with their caliber

decreased APILAS' accuracy from 60% to 50%

decreased LRAC F1's accuracy from 60% to 50%

decreased LAW 80's accuracy from 60% to 50%

decreased Carl Gustaf's accuracy from 60% to 50%

added GREEN BERETS the Forward Deployment trait + removed their helicopter transport options accordingly

swapped GREEN BERETS' M16 for Colt Commando

increased A-10's veterancy level by one level, on par with Su-25

increased A-10's agility (turn radius)

increased all A-10's price by +10

increased TERRIERS' availability from 9 to 12

decreased TERRIER's price from 50 to 40

renamed L118's gun from M118 to L19

decreased ERC-90 SAGAIE's price from 90 to 80

decreased VLRA MILAN's price from 55 to 45

increased P4 MILAN's price from 35 to 40

increased P4 MILAN PARAS' price from 40 to 45

increased JAGUAR [SEAD]'s ECM from 20% to 50% + price increased from 140 to 190

increased JAGUAR [SEAD2]'s ECM from 20% to 40% + price increased from 220 to 250

decreased M1A1(HA)'s top armor from 4 to 3

decreased TRM-2000 LOG.'s availability per card from 9 to 6, on par with M35 SUPPLY

increased ERC-90 SAGAIE's stealth from Bad to Mediocre

decreased CHALLENGER's price from 300 to 290 (and command variant accordingly)

decreased M48A2GA2's price from 75 to 70

increased M48A2CGA1's availability per card from 9 to 12

decreased M48A2GA2's availability per card from 12 to 9

increased LEOPARD 1A1A1's availability per card from 8 to 12

increased LEOPARD 1A5's availability per card from 6 to 9, but with base vet1

increased AMX-13 OEIL NOIR's accuracy from 30 to 35

decreased SAS' price from 100 to 90

reclassified VAB T20/13 as IFV (making it a target for ATGM under RoE)

reclassified SPARTAN MCT as IFV (making it a target for ATGM under RoE)

normalized LYNX AH.7 HELARM's veterancy ratios

increased FS-AUFKLÄRER's Advanced Deployment's range from 2473m to 3534m, on par with other Fallschirm units

increased PHANTOM F.3's optics from Normal to Good

decreased PHANTOM F.3's price from 215 to 185

increased British recon GAZELLE's availability per card from 4 to 6, veterancy normalized at vet1, on par with French GAZELLE LISSE

decreased Fs-JÄGER B1's price from 70 to 60

decreased TERRIER SCOUTS' price from 45 to 40

increased 81mm MORTAR's price from 15 to 20

increased 53T2 20mm PARAS' price from 15 to 20

increased TRM-2000 TARASQUE's price from 15 to 30

increased VLRA 20mm's price from 20 to 40

decreased M901 ITW's price from 80 to 70

decreased M901A3 ITW's price from 100 to 90

decreased ROLAND 2 (both French & German)'s price from 120 to 100

decreased ROLAND 3 (both French & German)'s price from 150 to 135

increased AH-64 APACHE [RKT]'s availability per card from 1 to 2

Roland 2 missile (hence both French & German) is now non-radar (again)

decreased Roland 2's accuracy from from 65 to 55

decreased ROLAND 2's price from 100 to 90

decreased MARDER ROLAND 2's price from 100 to 90

fixed French ROLAND 3 (vehicle)'s vision to "radar" range, on par with its German counterpart

changed Rapier missile's guidance from F&F to Guided + accuracy decreased from 65 to 55

decreased RAPIER's price from 75 to 65

decreased TRACKED RAPIER's price from 120 to 110

changed Javelin missile's guidance from F&F to Guided + accuracy increased from 55 to 60

changed Javelin LML missile's guidance from F&F to Guided + accuracy increased from 55 to 65

increased RAPIER's availability from 3 to 6

decreased AIRBORNE SCOUTS' availability from 9 to 6

increased Fs-JÄGER AUFK.'s availability from 4 to 6

increased AUFKLÄRER's availability from 4 to 9

decreased AUFKLÄRER's price from 60 to 55

increased (Belgian) ECLAIREURS' availability from 4 to 9

decreased (Belgian) ECLAIREURS' price from 60 to 55

increased (French) ECLAIREURS' availability from 8 to 9

increased ECLAIREURS PARAS' availability from 4 to 9

increased TERRIERS SCOUTS' availability from 9 to 12

decreased (British) SCOUTS' price from 60 to 55

(TerrKdo) added 2 cards of (American) M110A2

(TerrKdo) added 2 cards of UNIMOG MUN.

(11DP) decreased ECLAIREURS PARAS' number of cards from 3 to 2

(2PzG) decreased (Belgian) ECLAIREURS' number of cards from 4 to 3

(2PzG) removed FS-AUFKLÄRER's their helo transport option

(TerrKdo) decreased F-111F [LGB2]'s availability per card from 2 to 1, number of card increased from 1 to 2

(3AD) decreased AH-64 APACHE [RKT]'s number of cards from 4 to 2

(3AD) increased M35 SUPPLY's availability per card from 4 to 6, on par with other divisions

(8ID) decreased F-111F [LGB1]'s availability per card from 3 to 2

(82AB) added one card of F-16C [LGB]

(82AB) decreased A-10 [RKT]'s number of cards from 2 to 1

[2ID) added two cards of SAXON CP

[2ID) decreased ROVER CP's number of cards from 2 to 1

(2ID) removed SPARTAN as transport option for SCOUTS & SCOUTS [AT]

(2ID) added one card of PUMA HC.1 SUPPLY

(2ID) removed one card of CHINOOCK HC.1 SUPPLY

(2ID) decreased RAPIER's number of cards from 3 to 1