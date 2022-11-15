 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WARNO update for 15 November 2022

v.84771: patch Post-Suchet

Share · View all patches · Build 9933751 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FEATURES:

  • new: HMG teams (including automatic grenade launchers) added to all divisions
  • new: Destruction mode available on Two Lakes 2v2, Two Ways 2v2 & Ripple 2v2. More to be released in the next patches.
  • Geisa 1v1 is available in ranked
  • Chemical 2v2 is available in ranked
  • helicopters in the armory are now displayed in their own helipad environment (although still "work in progress")
  • you can now switch between different light settings in the armory (once the shortcut is set in the settings)

QoL / IMPROVEMENTS:

  • the "display line of sight" shortcut now only show information about the position under the cursor. The "Line of sight" button show information about the currently selected unit
  • improved some FXs' performance
  • obsolete mods are no more loaded when a new version is released
  • the attack cursor now also use out of range weapon to show the best weapon.
  • some improvements in the selected unit weapons panel
  • improved players' name readability in the replay panel

CODE FIXES:

  • fixed line of sight not displayed on building when using "display line of sight" shortcut after loading a saved game.
  • fixed crash when reinforcing a smart group that contains infantry in district.
  • fixed influence feedback on command zone displayed under water.
  • fixed columns order in the lobby deck selection panel.
  • fixed "BATTLEGORUP" instead of "BATTLEGROUP" in the 3RD ARMORED default deck name.
  • fixed one rare desync between players.
  • "TRAJECTORY" replaced by "TRAVEL TIME" in the unit info panel

DATA FIXES:

  • fixed PARAS SAS' number of weapons
  • fixed GAZELLE CELTIC's Mistral missile which couldn't fire on the move as other AA helos
  • fixed VLRA PAMELA's Mistral missile's reload time from 20 to 10, as other MANPADs
  • fixed ERC-90 SAGAIE's gun which was half-HEAT, half-AP
  • fixed GREEN BERETS's classification, being considered Engineers instead of Infantry
  • fixed PARAS SAS' optics, on par with other recon squads
  • fixed French and German 20mm autocannon's bursts being much too short compared to their counterparts
  • fixed (meaning increased) all dumb bombs (but 250-340kg, already correct)'s area of effect radius
  • fixed the KPz. T-72's HE range from 2275m to 2100m, on par with its AP one.

DISCLAIMER:

  • We are aware of a random crash in the armory and we are working on finding a fix.

AUTOCANON OVERHAUL:

  • gunships & IFVs' RoF aligned with real ones regarding salvos and time between salvos
  • decreased MARDER's 20mm anti-helicopter range from 1600m (actually 1575m) to 1425m
  • decreased AMX-10P's 20mm anti-helicopter range from 1600m (actually 1575m) to 1425m
  • decreased VAB T-20/12's 20mm anti-helicopter range from 1600m (actually 1575m) to 1425m
  • decreased BMP-2's 30mm anti-helicopter range from 1600m (actually 1575m) to 1425m
  • decreased BMP-3's 30mm anti-helicopter range from 1775m (actually 1750m) to 1425m
  • increased (all) COBRA's 20mm ranges from 1200m/1225m to 1575m/1425m
  • increased (all) Mi-24VP's 23mm ranges from 1200m/1225m to 1575m/1425m
  • increased Mi-8MT [UPK]'s 23mm ranges from 1200m/1225m to 1575m/1425m
  • changed (all) AH-64 APACHE's 30mm ranges from 1575m/1775m to 1775m/1425m
  • changed (all) Ka-50's 30mm ranges from 1575m/1600m to 1775m/1425m
  • changed (all) Mi-24P's 30mm ranges from 1575m/1775m to 1775m/1425m
  • decreased M2HB 12,7mm HMG's anti-helicopter range from 1775m to 1050m
  • decreased KPV & KPVT 14,5mm HMG's anti-helicopter range from 1775m to 1050m
  • increased Mi-24V & Mi-24D's Yak-9 gatling ranges from 1025m/1050m to 1200m/1050

MISSING SMOKE LAUNCHERS ADDED ON:

  • BMP-1P
  • Spz BMP-1P
  • Spz BMP-1P SP1
  • Spz BMP-1P SP2
  • BTR-80
  • BTR-D
  • BTR-RD ROBOT
  • SAXON
  • AMX 10 (all tracked & wheeled ones)
  • AMX AuF1
  • ERC 10 Sagaie
  • VAB T20/13
  • AML 90
  • M113GA1 MUN.
  • HS.30 PZ.MÖRSER
  • PANZERMÖRSER
  • M48A2 (all)
  • GREEN ARCHER

PARACHUTE REGIMENT GROUP:
We're adding to the British 1st Armored Division the Parachute Regiment Group. Those three (Territorial Army) paratrooper battalions were to be dropped between WP forces & the 1st Armored Division's positions with a sacrifice mission to give the later time to regroup.
They were given extra-MILAN allocations and were basically an ATGM screen.

  • (1AD) added one card of PARAS LDR.
  • (1AD) added one card of TERRIERS PARAS
  • (1AD) added one card of TERRIERS PARAS (CarlG)
  • (1AD) added two cards of MILAN 2 PARAS
  • (1AD) added two cards of ROVER MILAN PARAS

GENERIC:

  • supply cost overhaul
  • all planes can now Fire on Position with their gun(s)
  • standardized infantry squad' disposable AT weapons at 4 ammo
  • standardized infantry squad' reusable AT weapons at 6 ammo
  • standardized infantry squad' ATGM (Dragon & Metis, not dedicated ATGM teams) at 6 ammo
  • increased all HMG team (not AGL)'s price by +5
  • HMG Teams set on par with Vehicles / Tank HMG & MMG, but with a better range
  • HMG (7,62, 12,7 and 14,5) changes : 5 bullets per salvo, 2 seconds between salvo, Rof, HE and suppress modified according to its caliber
  • Satchel charge can be fired (well, thrown) on the move ... again
  • improving SEAD missiles' pattern to prevent too many near misses (and convert them into hits)
  • decreased the price of all command tank & helicopters by -20
  • reworking all helicopters' gatling & autocanons' salvo, for more realism and consistency (salvos, time between salvos, ammunitions, splash etc...)
  • increased anti-tank team RCL (SPG-9, M40A1, WOMBAT)'s ammunitions from 8 to 15

NATO:

  • increased the HE & stress damages, as well as AoE, of the French 142mm & British/US 165mm Demolition guns to be more consistent with their caliber

  • decreased APILAS' accuracy from 60% to 50%

  • decreased LRAC F1's accuracy from 60% to 50%

  • decreased LAW 80's accuracy from 60% to 50%

  • decreased Carl Gustaf's accuracy from 60% to 50%

  • added GREEN BERETS the Forward Deployment trait + removed their helicopter transport options accordingly

  • swapped GREEN BERETS' M16 for Colt Commando

  • increased A-10's veterancy level by one level, on par with Su-25

  • increased A-10's agility (turn radius)

  • increased all A-10's price by +10

  • increased TERRIERS' availability from 9 to 12

  • decreased TERRIER's price from 50 to 40

  • renamed L118's gun from M118 to L19

  • decreased ERC-90 SAGAIE's price from 90 to 80

  • decreased VLRA MILAN's price from 55 to 45

  • increased P4 MILAN's price from 35 to 40

  • increased P4 MILAN PARAS' price from 40 to 45

  • increased JAGUAR [SEAD]'s ECM from 20% to 50% + price increased from 140 to 190

  • increased JAGUAR [SEAD2]'s ECM from 20% to 40% + price increased from 220 to 250

  • decreased M1A1(HA)'s top armor from 4 to 3

  • decreased TRM-2000 LOG.'s availability per card from 9 to 6, on par with M35 SUPPLY

  • increased ERC-90 SAGAIE's stealth from Bad to Mediocre

  • decreased CHALLENGER's price from 300 to 290 (and command variant accordingly)

  • decreased M48A2GA2's price from 75 to 70

  • increased M48A2CGA1's availability per card from 9 to 12

  • decreased M48A2GA2's availability per card from 12 to 9

  • increased LEOPARD 1A1A1's availability per card from 8 to 12

  • increased LEOPARD 1A5's availability per card from 6 to 9, but with base vet1

  • increased AMX-13 OEIL NOIR's accuracy from 30 to 35

  • decreased SAS' price from 100 to 90

  • reclassified VAB T20/13 as IFV (making it a target for ATGM under RoE)

  • reclassified SPARTAN MCT as IFV (making it a target for ATGM under RoE)

  • normalized LYNX AH.7 HELARM's veterancy ratios

  • increased FS-AUFKLÄRER's Advanced Deployment's range from 2473m to 3534m, on par with other Fallschirm units

  • increased PHANTOM F.3's optics from Normal to Good

  • decreased PHANTOM F.3's price from 215 to 185

  • increased British recon GAZELLE's availability per card from 4 to 6, veterancy normalized at vet1, on par with French GAZELLE LISSE

  • decreased Fs-JÄGER B1's price from 70 to 60

  • decreased TERRIER SCOUTS' price from 45 to 40

  • increased 81mm MORTAR's price from 15 to 20

  • increased 53T2 20mm PARAS' price from 15 to 20

  • increased TRM-2000 TARASQUE's price from 15 to 30

  • increased VLRA 20mm's price from 20 to 40

  • decreased M901 ITW's price from 80 to 70

  • decreased M901A3 ITW's price from 100 to 90

  • decreased ROLAND 2 (both French & German)'s price from 120 to 100

  • decreased ROLAND 3 (both French & German)'s price from 150 to 135

  • increased AH-64 APACHE [RKT]'s availability per card from 1 to 2

  • Roland 2 missile (hence both French & German) is now non-radar (again)

  • decreased Roland 2's accuracy from from 65 to 55

  • decreased ROLAND 2's price from 100 to 90

  • decreased MARDER ROLAND 2's price from 100 to 90

  • fixed French ROLAND 3 (vehicle)'s vision to "radar" range, on par with its German counterpart

  • changed Rapier missile's guidance from F&F to Guided + accuracy decreased from 65 to 55

  • decreased RAPIER's price from 75 to 65

  • decreased TRACKED RAPIER's price from 120 to 110

  • changed Javelin missile's guidance from F&F to Guided + accuracy increased from 55 to 60

  • changed Javelin LML missile's guidance from F&F to Guided + accuracy increased from 55 to 65

  • increased RAPIER's availability from 3 to 6

  • decreased AIRBORNE SCOUTS' availability from 9 to 6

  • increased Fs-JÄGER AUFK.'s availability from 4 to 6

  • increased AUFKLÄRER's availability from 4 to 9

  • decreased AUFKLÄRER's price from 60 to 55

  • increased (Belgian) ECLAIREURS' availability from 4 to 9

  • decreased (Belgian) ECLAIREURS' price from 60 to 55

  • increased (French) ECLAIREURS' availability from 8 to 9

  • increased ECLAIREURS PARAS' availability from 4 to 9

  • increased TERRIERS SCOUTS' availability from 9 to 12

  • decreased (British) SCOUTS' price from 60 to 55

  • (TerrKdo) added 2 cards of (American) M110A2

  • (TerrKdo) added 2 cards of UNIMOG MUN.

  • (11DP) decreased ECLAIREURS PARAS' number of cards from 3 to 2

  • (2PzG) decreased (Belgian) ECLAIREURS' number of cards from 4 to 3

  • (2PzG) removed FS-AUFKLÄRER's their helo transport option

  • (TerrKdo) decreased F-111F [LGB2]'s availability per card from 2 to 1, number of card increased from 1 to 2

  • (3AD) decreased AH-64 APACHE [RKT]'s number of cards from 4 to 2

  • (3AD) increased M35 SUPPLY's availability per card from 4 to 6, on par with other divisions

  • (8ID) decreased F-111F [LGB1]'s availability per card from 3 to 2

  • (82AB) added one card of F-16C [LGB]

  • (82AB) decreased A-10 [RKT]'s number of cards from 2 to 1

  • [2ID) added two cards of SAXON CP

  • [2ID) decreased ROVER CP's number of cards from 2 to 1

  • (2ID) removed SPARTAN as transport option for SCOUTS & SCOUTS [AT]

  • (2ID) added one card of PUMA HC.1 SUPPLY

  • (2ID) removed one card of CHINOOCK HC.1 SUPPLY

  • (2ID) decreased RAPIER's number of cards from 3 to 1

  • (2ID) added 2 cards of new RAPIER FSA variant, radar-guided and with longer range

PACT:

  • increased D-44 85mm gun's RoF from 8 to 13
  • increased MT-12 RAPIRA 100mm gun's RoF from 8 to 10
  • increased 2A42 (BMP-2 & BMD-2's autocannon)'s range from 1575m to 1750m
  • decreased RPG-29's accuracy from 70% to 60%
  • added (Soviet) TO-55 some HE rounds for its main gun (on par with its DDR counterpart)
  • removed all Su-25 their gun's AP rounds
  • decreased all Su-25's price by -20
  • added all MiG-27 a HEAT 5/ACC 40% anti-tank salvo, making it an (almost) A-10 + increased their price by +20
  • given the A-10 & MiG-27 their proper loadout (although at the expense of displayed RoF, which hasn't changed IRL)
  • increased (Soviet) Mi-8 [RKT2]' price from 120 to 145 (on par with its DDR counterpart)
  • increased T-55A's price from 45 to 55, and command variant accordingly
  • increased T-55AM2's price from 75 to 85 (and command variant accordingly)
  • increased T-55AM2B's price from 90 to 95
  • increased KPz. T-72M's price from 130 to 135
  • increased KPz. T-72M1's price from 150 to 160
  • decreased MOT. AUFKLÄRER's price from 70 to 60
  • decreased MOT. RAZVEDKA's price from 70 to 60
  • decreased ZSU-57-2's accuracy from 30 to 25
  • decreased ZSU-57-2's anti-planes range from 2475m to 2300m
  • removed ZSU-57-2's ability to fire on the move
  • reclassified BTR-ZD as IFV (making it a target for ATGM under RoE)
  • reclassified BTR-RD as IFV (making it a target for ATGM under RoE)
  • decreased RAZVEDKA SAPERI's price from 70 to 60
  • decreased DESANT. UAZ-3151 SNAB.'s price from 20 to 10
  • increased DDR MiG-21bis [HE]'s price from 125 to 140
  • increased SPETSNAZ (O.P.)'s price from 35 to 40
  • increased BUK-M1's price from 140 to 180
  • decreased Mi-24K's price from 270 to 180
  • decreased AUFKLÄRER's availability from 12 to 9
  • decreased RAZVEDKA's availability from 12 to 9
  • (KdA) normalized SPETSNAZ veterancy & availability on par with 35GvDShB
  • (4MSD) replaced one card of Mi-8TM [RKT1] card with one of Mi-8TM [UPK] (with twin 23mm gun pods)
  • (7Pz) replaced one card of Mi-8TM [RKT1] card with one of Mi-8TM [UPK] (with twin 23mm gun pods)
  • (35GvDShB) added one card of MiG-27K [LGB]
  • (39GvMSD) added one card of MiG-27K [LGB]
  • (39GvMSD) added one card of RAZVEDKA SAPERI
  • (79GvTD) added one card of RAZVEDKA SAPERI
  • (79GvTD) decreased MIG-31M's number of cards from 2 to 1

Changed files in this update

WARNO Content Depot 1611601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link