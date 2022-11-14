Astro Colony ONE WEEK of EARLY ACCESS

Hi Colonizers!

With today closes the first week of EARLY ACCESS launch! These have been pretty intense days, full of feedbacks, ideas and updates!

Thanks all of you for believing in Astro Colony!

Keep staying active in the community to report bugs and to help in the development!

I invite you - if you aren't there yet - to join above all our Discord, where you will find a great team and a lot of answers!

As a reminder, launching 10% discount ends in about an hour (18CET)

Below you can find a summary of DAY 7 and bug fixes!

SINGLE PLAYER

Farmers improved - assigned to the farm field, so other farmers are sent elsewhere

Breeders improved - assigned to the pasture, so other breeders are sent elsewhere

Fixed Crash related to Remote Fabricator transport bot delivery

Fixed Transport bots delivery stuck in Asteroid Catcher

Fixed Barrier disabled - not removing the barrier

Fixed disabled Farm to stop sending Farmers to plant crops

Fixed disabled Barn to stop sending Breeders to get animals

MULTIPLAYER BUGFIXES

Fixed the crash related to asteroid spawner

Updates are going always to privilege crashes and serious bugs. Then, in the weeks to come more QOL adjustments will be done.

I really hope you are enjoying the game and you see the potential of it, even if it's only in early access.

Please stay tuned and have faith in Astro Colony!