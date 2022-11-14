V 1.1 Version Update Announcement
Thank you for your comments. We will keep updating.
This round of updates includes:
-
Fix the problem that you may not be able to run when eating in the current river.
-
Repairing and killing low alloy mechanical animals will cause problems with high alloy mechanical animal parts.
-
Fix the problem of no eating movement when occasionally eating.
-
Fix the problem that only when you go deep into the current river can you eat electric energy.
-
Fixed the problem of low resolution of some trees in the scene.
-
Fix the problem that may cause a large increase in heat energy when eating.
-
Fixed the problem that other players' mechanical beasts could not be displayed normally in the smoke.
-
Fixed the problem that in some cases, the mechanical beasts among players could not attack each other effectively.
-
After death, the attack judgment is abnormal. After logging in again, the problem returns to normal and will not occur again after repair.
-
Fixed an accidental problem where the cursor was not displayed when the nickname was re entered after death.
Changed files in this update