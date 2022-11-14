V 1.1 Version Update Announcement

Thank you for your comments. We will keep updating.

This round of updates includes:

Fix the problem that you may not be able to run when eating in the current river.

Repairing and killing low alloy mechanical animals will cause problems with high alloy mechanical animal parts.

Fix the problem of no eating movement when occasionally eating.

Fix the problem that only when you go deep into the current river can you eat electric energy.

Fixed the problem of low resolution of some trees in the scene.

Fix the problem that may cause a large increase in heat energy when eating.

Fixed the problem that other players' mechanical beasts could not be displayed normally in the smoke.

Fixed the problem that in some cases, the mechanical beasts among players could not attack each other effectively.

After death, the attack judgment is abnormal. After logging in again, the problem returns to normal and will not occur again after repair.