skill system.

now the skill store has 3 types of skills to buy, passive, active and buffs.

Passives are abilities that already existed, they increase the character's stats such as max health, damage, dodge, etc.

buffs are abilities that give a power boost for a short period of time.

Active skills are weapon skills, each skill has its specific weapon type to use, increasing skill power.