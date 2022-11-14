Release Notes #36 (Version: 1.0.8353.16914)

The major feature in this release is: AI strategy sharing. Your allies will now share their plans to attack regions and conduct strategic bombing, in the messages log. This should help you better coordinate your plans with theirs.

To accomplish this, you will see a change in the turn processing cycle. Previously, the AI attack planning was done after you entered your moves. Now the AI will plan their moves at the start of the turn, so that they can inform you of their plans. As a result, this information will be available to you when you are making your own plans.

New Functionality:

Your AI allies will now report their attack and bombing plans so that you can better coordinate your plans with theirs.

Tuning

Reduced damage from ground unit AA.

Bug Fixes: