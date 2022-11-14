Release Notes #36 (Version: 1.0.8353.16914)

The major feature in this release is: AI strategy sharing. Your allies will now share their plans to attack regions and conduct strategic bombing, in the messages log. This should help you better coordinate your plans with theirs.
To accomplish this, you will see a change in the turn processing cycle. Previously, the AI attack planning was done after you entered your moves. Now the AI will plan their moves at the start of the turn, so that they can inform you of their plans. As a result, this information will be available to you when you are making your own plans.
New Functionality:
- Your AI allies will now report their attack and bombing plans so that you can better coordinate your plans with theirs.
Tuning
- Reduced damage from ground unit AA.
Bug Fixes:
- Under some circumstances, the battle log messages would say that ships without depth chargers were firing them. This message shouldn't have been displayed. In these instances, no damage would have been done, because the actual firing logic would determine the ship had no launchers, and wouldn't actually do anything, but the messages shouldn't have been displayed.
- Fixed crash bug that could occur when AI reorganized its fleets.
- USA ships in Hawaii are no longer locked there (prior to Pearl Harbor Attack) when the "Early USA Entry" option is selected.
Changed files in this update