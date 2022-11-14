Releasing Patron Autumn update - version 1.310.0.

Greetings Patrons!

Before anything else, we'd like to apologize for the longer delay since the last update for Patron!

There were two reasons: one is our involvement with another project that is in a very sensitive phase, and the other is that we spent a lot of time analyzing your logs and data in search for more paths to optimize Patron. At this stage, the only way to find further increases in performance is to dig pretty deep, and we pursued it this time.

So what would be the highlights of this update? When speaking of new content, there are a couple of brand new maps to play with.

Some of these maps also have some added elements of visual scenery.

On the optimization front, we did a few things here: optimizations to a number of buildings and trees (trees especially tends to stack requirements due to sheer numbers throughout the maps), adjustments to level of details, major changes to in-game update loops and model rendering.

Lastly, thanks to your reports we've identified several incorrect loading hints and these were corrected as well.

A bit more detailed changelog:

Added 2 brand new fully handmade maps

Added shark model as scenery in several maps

Tree model optimizations

Several building models optimizations

Modifications to handling of in-game update loops

Major upgrades to model drawing system

Correction to few loading hints

All things considered, we've measured a noticeable increase in overall game performance following this update. According to your reports and log data, we'll continue to pursue further improvements in a manner similar to this update.

Until then, have fun!

Overseer Games