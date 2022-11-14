Alpha 5.0 update

List of changes:

Added abandoned crawlers. When visiting random locations, there is a small chance to find abandoned crawler. Player can transfer to it or disassemble it for spare parts.

Added the ability to repair the crawler in the player characteristics menu using repair kits. Repair restores 40 hit points and consumes 1 repair kit. Repairs are carried out only in a stationary state and have a recharge time.

The price for the repair of the crawler has been increased by 2 times.

Slightly changed the type of location Diesel pump.

Added customization of the appearance of the characters – Torso.

Increased the size of the global map.

Added random auto-generation of the global map landscape.

Added a new playable race – Svinork.

Added the possibility of a player joining a faction and choosing a faction at the game start. The chosen faction determines the attitude of other factions to the player, as well as the initial crawler, crew and a set of items.

Added fractional locations on the global map.

Added capture of block-posts by factions. Periodically, randomly, the locations change their faction.

Added fraction icon when hovering over a location on the global map.

Improved the display of the reputation level in the fractions menu.

Multiple changes and edits have been made in the game interface.

Added new and redesigned some old building icons.

Added garbage generation at permanent locations.

A new faction has been added - Priory of Nulitels.

Added new items: Repair Kit, Bolt, Helmet 5, Fabric Armor, Hydraulic Arm 5, Yellow Hydraulic Arm 4, Crimson Pants, Lantern 1.

Added new decorations: tent with bricks, tent with boxes.

Changed the speed of the camera on the global map. At a smaller scale, the speed is greater and vice versa.

Added a new structure – Dot. The structure block-post at a chance meeting with some factions has been replaced with a Dot.

Added random appearance of NPC bugs during the player's approach to the Den structure.

Added hints with information about the NPC, displaying the name, fraction and hit points of the object.

Added control settings menu.

Added auto-generation of recruit prices depending on their equipment.

Added display of missing resources for crafting items.

New special mercenary - Experienced.

New special mercenary – Selected one.

Added a special encounter - Locked vault.

Added a special encounter - The Castle of the Salt King.

Added the display of the class of the item in description.

Added a display of the process of reloading the player's crawler cannons on the cannon lock buttons.

Rebalance of the weight of all items has been made.

A rebalance capacity of the crawlers has been made.

Added auto-generation cost of crafting and the price of crawlers.

Fixed a bug with slider jumping.

Multiple improvements and bug fixes have been made.

Let me remind you that saving the old version will not work in Alpha 5.0, but it is possible to install and play the older version.

To do this, right-click in the game library on Steam on Scraplers, go to Properties - BETA VERSIONS tab and select the desired version.