Folklore Hunter 0.8

Hey everybody! The long awaited 0.8 Crypt update for Bloodfang Forest is finally here! We've been working long and hard since the last update and can't wait for you guys to play the finished version of Bloodfang Forest. We've redesigned several locations, improved many more and created the Crypt: a new location in Bloodfang Forest housing the origin of the curse plaguing the mountain...

Changelog

Bloodfang

Blood-mist event has a chance of occurring each night

2 new locations

Completely redesigned and moved small graveyard location

Moved Snow cave and added additional detail

Added path to watchtower

Added two additional watchtowers

Moved collapsed mine closer to village

Made mineshaft more clearly collapsed

New dedicated location for Bloodfang Amulet creation

Bloodfang village roofs are now slippery and unable to be walked on

Unique runes for Bloodfang

Increased number of bullets at Bloodfang spawn

Disabled interactions with Purification salt in Snow-cave

Added ending sequence when all players die

Wind sound effects added

Map lighting improved

Updated minimap

New Clues added

Strigoi

New sounds added

Hearing improved

Wandering AI adjusted

Will now always flee at dawn

Crawling ability added

Snow-cave Strigoi can now leave the cave if the barrier has been destroyed

Decreased chance Strigoi will locate player at night

Items

Garlic now affects Vampires in various ways

Garlic is now destroyed after use

Decreased maximum possible bullets that can be obtained from crates

Meat + Deer interaction time lowered from 3s to 1s

Slightly adjusted NOTW rune symbols

Player

Created healthbar for damageable cryptids

New map location marker icons

Map markers are now added once each location is discovered

Flashlight will now flicker and dim when entering Bloodfang crypt

Added battery UI element to show flashlight charge

Flashlights now cast shadows

Footsteps now quieter when crouched

Walking animation slower when crouched

Flashlight now dimly lights area around main light

Only one player can control a camera at a time

Improved vertical rotation to player animation

Weapons

Hitmarkers added

Added 'clicking' sound when rifle is empty

Added basic muzzle flash to Rifle

Aim-sway significantly reduced

Crossbow accuracy adjusted to account for distance

Settings menu

Option for in-game timer

Alternate interact text styles for dyslexia accessibility

Colour blind options

Additional FPS cap options

Added setting to disable HUD + Crosshair

Added setting for simplified HUD + Crosshair

Added video presets to settings

Warning added when two inputs have the same key bound

Fauna

New Deer and Wolf spawning method to improve performance

Misc

Massively improved NOTW reflections

Improved AI navigation inside NOTW cabin

Adjusted foliage around NOTW ritual site for easier interactions

Added skippable main menu animation

Added a message for new players joining a multiplayer session

Many sounds now realistically decrease in volume when heard through walls

Recommended player count and hunt length added to main menu

Bugfixes

Weapons and equipment no longer clip through walls when too close

Rifle bullets can no longer be blocked by trees/bushes

Removed floating sphere from Bloodfang Sky

NOTW note transparency fixed

Bloodfang note transparency fixed

Totem rotation now rotates clockwise consistently

Inputs will no longer reset when input settings menu opened

Look Up/Down and Look Left/Right can no longer be rebound/unbound

Inputs menu now shows working icons

All inputs now listed in settings

Inverted mouse axis options now functional

NOTW cabin sounds now wood instead of dirt

Grass clipping through floor fixed in NOTW cabin

Patched holes in NOTW caves

Jumping now prevented when crouched to stop ADS being prevented

'Master audio' option now affects all audio types

Cameras now move properly in multiplayer

Dynamite now does damage

Fixed victory cutscene skip being prevented

Wolves and Deer will no longer become frozen and invulnerable with poor connection

We acknowledge that updates have been coming out slower than we would like, to address this we're going to be doing smaller, more frequent updates in the future!

As always, thanks for the continued support. You can join our development discord server here: https://discord.gg/B9u6pUA We also occasionally stream live development over at

https://www.twitch.tv/liquiddonkeygames. Come hang!