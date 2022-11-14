Folklore Hunter 0.8

Hey everybody! The long awaited 0.8 Crypt update for Bloodfang Forest is finally here! We've been working long and hard since the last update and can't wait for you guys to play the finished version of Bloodfang Forest. We've redesigned several locations, improved many more and created the Crypt: a new location in Bloodfang Forest housing the origin of the curse plaguing the mountain...
Changelog
Bloodfang
- Blood-mist event has a chance of occurring each night
- 2 new locations
- Completely redesigned and moved small graveyard location
- Moved Snow cave and added additional detail
- Added path to watchtower
- Added two additional watchtowers
- Moved collapsed mine closer to village
- Made mineshaft more clearly collapsed
- New dedicated location for Bloodfang Amulet creation
- Bloodfang village roofs are now slippery and unable to be walked on
- Unique runes for Bloodfang
- Increased number of bullets at Bloodfang spawn
- Disabled interactions with Purification salt in Snow-cave
- Added ending sequence when all players die
- Wind sound effects added
- Map lighting improved
- Updated minimap
- New Clues added
Strigoi
- New sounds added
- Hearing improved
- Wandering AI adjusted
- Will now always flee at dawn
- Crawling ability added
- Snow-cave Strigoi can now leave the cave if the barrier has been destroyed
- Decreased chance Strigoi will locate player at night
Items
- Garlic now affects Vampires in various ways
- Garlic is now destroyed after use
- Decreased maximum possible bullets that can be obtained from crates
- Meat + Deer interaction time lowered from 3s to 1s
- Slightly adjusted NOTW rune symbols
Player
- Created healthbar for damageable cryptids
- New map location marker icons
- Map markers are now added once each location is discovered
- Flashlight will now flicker and dim when entering Bloodfang crypt
- Added battery UI element to show flashlight charge
- Flashlights now cast shadows
- Footsteps now quieter when crouched
- Walking animation slower when crouched
- Flashlight now dimly lights area around main light
- Only one player can control a camera at a time
- Improved vertical rotation to player animation
Weapons
- Hitmarkers added
- Added 'clicking' sound when rifle is empty
- Added basic muzzle flash to Rifle
- Aim-sway significantly reduced
- Crossbow accuracy adjusted to account for distance
Settings menu
- Option for in-game timer
- Alternate interact text styles for dyslexia accessibility
- Colour blind options
- Additional FPS cap options
- Added setting to disable HUD + Crosshair
- Added setting for simplified HUD + Crosshair
- Added video presets to settings
- Warning added when two inputs have the same key bound
Fauna
- New Deer and Wolf spawning method to improve performance
Misc
- Massively improved NOTW reflections
- Improved AI navigation inside NOTW cabin
- Adjusted foliage around NOTW ritual site for easier interactions
- Added skippable main menu animation
- Added a message for new players joining a multiplayer session
- Many sounds now realistically decrease in volume when heard through walls
- Recommended player count and hunt length added to main menu
Bugfixes
- Weapons and equipment no longer clip through walls when too close
- Rifle bullets can no longer be blocked by trees/bushes
- Removed floating sphere from Bloodfang Sky
- NOTW note transparency fixed
- Bloodfang note transparency fixed
- Totem rotation now rotates clockwise consistently
- Inputs will no longer reset when input settings menu opened
- Look Up/Down and Look Left/Right can no longer be rebound/unbound
- Inputs menu now shows working icons
- All inputs now listed in settings
- Inverted mouse axis options now functional
- NOTW cabin sounds now wood instead of dirt
- Grass clipping through floor fixed in NOTW cabin
- Patched holes in NOTW caves
- Jumping now prevented when crouched to stop ADS being prevented
- 'Master audio' option now affects all audio types
- Cameras now move properly in multiplayer
- Dynamite now does damage
- Fixed victory cutscene skip being prevented
- Wolves and Deer will no longer become frozen and invulnerable with poor connection
We acknowledge that updates have been coming out slower than we would like, to address this we're going to be doing smaller, more frequent updates in the future!
As always, thanks for the continued support. You can join our development discord server here: https://discord.gg/B9u6pUA We also occasionally stream live development over at
https://www.twitch.tv/liquiddonkeygames. Come hang!
- LiquidDonkey team
