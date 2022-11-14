Lunistice ver. 1.02 Out Now!

Hello everyone!

The first update for Lunistice - ver. 1.02 - is now LIVE!

Before we jump into the changelog, let me thank each and everyone of you for your absolutely fantastic support and feedback! I would never have dreamed that so many people would be interested in my little game. Thank you so, so much! 💖

And thanks to your amazing feedback, I can present ver. 1.02 of Lunistice! This update not only fixes a bunch of bugs, but also adds a few quality-of-life options, like being able to "unlock" vertical camera movement, being able to unlock the mouse from the game (which was necessary for certain accessibility software) and... High-Res Mode!

You can now enjoy Lunistice in... uh.. HD! Kinda! Textures and models are still very much adhere to the standards from 25 years ago 😀

Please note that the new options are currently not translated into French, Spanish, Italian and Japanese! I'm working on getting those localized and will update them in an upcoming hotfix.

Oh! And! This update also aims to iron out some wonky, kinda flow-breaking level designs! Specifically in Stages 2-2, 4-2, 6-2 and 7-2!

Check out the changelog below and again:

Thank you so much! 🙇

Lunistice ver. 1.02 Changelog

Additions

Added "Smooth Turning" option to the Gameplay Menu. Turning this off gives much more direct and sensitive control over Hana (they should feel close to the original Eversleep demos from last year).

Added hotkey "L" to lock/unlock mouse cursor to/from the game window. This should hopefully help with the usage of certain accessibility software.

This should hopefully help with the usage of certain accessibility software. Added failsafe for potential softlock spots. If the game recognizes players infinitely falling without hitting the ground they will now be snapped a few units upwards. This should (hopefully) prevent most softlock situations.

Added toggle for Hana's All S-Ranks reward. The reward can now be toggled on/off per save slot if it has been unlocked on any save slot before.

Added option to expand vertical camera movement

Begrudgingly added High-Res option

Changes

Camera movement should now feel better when using Keyboard + Mouse

Rebalanced parts of Stage 7-2

Rebalanced parts of Stage 2-2

Rebalanced parts of Stage 4-2

Rebalanced parts of Stage 6-2

Changed position of grinding indicator

Fixes