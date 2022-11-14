https://store.steampowered.com/app/872670/SCP_Pandemic/

Now that work on the patch has completed, the whole team is now hard at work on the next major update.

This patch is intended to fix most of the bugs reported from the first 0.11 update, but also comes with some new goodies - Two new weapons and an optic!

SCP: Pandemic 0.11.1 Patch Notes

CONTENT

Added P320

Revamped Galil Ace with new model, textures, and animations

Added Micro T2 optic

Added P90 empty reload, magcheck, unequip and camera animation

VISUALS

Widened Stribog sights, improving sight picture

Improved night vision shader

Made muzzle flash brighter in NVG

Improved volumetric lighting quality

Added camera animation to the UMP-45

Updated UMP-45 reloads and inspect

Updated M9A3 tan skin

Updated 1911 textures

Slowed movement animation while jumping

GAMEPLAY

Added resonators to wave survival

Added more weapon spawns to wave survival

Added a new area to wave survival

Added delay to jumping and sprinting after landing, making bunnyhopping no-longer viable

Added more weapon types to guards

Reduced max spawn multiplier to 2 on hunt, preventing swarms of guards on higher player counts

AUDIO

Updated M1014 fire and suppressed fire sounds

Updated MP5 Fire sounds

Added sounds to P90 animations

UX

Added clearer visual feedback when buttons are clicked

Updated latest translations

Prevented alternative player input when typing in chat

Added chat to the pre-game and post-game UI

OPTIMIZATIONS & FIXES