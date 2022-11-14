https://store.steampowered.com/app/872670/SCP_Pandemic/
Now that work on the patch has completed, the whole team is now hard at work on the next major update.
This patch is intended to fix most of the bugs reported from the first 0.11 update, but also comes with some new goodies - Two new weapons and an optic!
SCP: Pandemic 0.11.1 Patch Notes
CONTENT
- Added P320
- Revamped Galil Ace with new model, textures, and animations
- Added Micro T2 optic
- Added P90 empty reload, magcheck, unequip and camera animation
VISUALS
- Widened Stribog sights, improving sight picture
- Improved night vision shader
- Made muzzle flash brighter in NVG
- Improved volumetric lighting quality
- Added camera animation to the UMP-45
- Updated UMP-45 reloads and inspect
- Updated M9A3 tan skin
- Updated 1911 textures
- Slowed movement animation while jumping
GAMEPLAY
- Added resonators to wave survival
- Added more weapon spawns to wave survival
- Added a new area to wave survival
- Added delay to jumping and sprinting after landing, making bunnyhopping no-longer viable
- Added more weapon types to guards
- Reduced max spawn multiplier to 2 on hunt, preventing swarms of guards on higher player counts
AUDIO
- Updated M1014 fire and suppressed fire sounds
- Updated MP5 Fire sounds
- Added sounds to P90 animations
UX
- Added clearer visual feedback when buttons are clicked
- Updated latest translations
- Prevented alternative player input when typing in chat
- Added chat to the pre-game and post-game UI
OPTIMIZATIONS & FIXES
- Optimized smoke and distortion shaders
- Optimized some particles
- Increased minimum LOD for item pickups
- Reduced TAA smearing
- Fixed an issue where the buttons would not animate from the current state to the target instead it would start from a default value
- Fixed input issues in PVP
- Fixed an issue where the buttons would act normally when disabled
- Fixed chat blocking content behind when it was not open
- Fixed issue with the chat having an empty tooltip displaying
- Fixed visual issue on first hold interaction
- Fixed missing button text in the post-game UI
- Fixed colored props coloring non colored areas weirdly
- Fixed input issues related to chat
- Fixed the hehe issue for the code display
- Fixed change loadout being visible in area 12
- Fixed timings on some weapons
- Fixed a bug where you could join a game and reactivate a one-use electronic, causing a soft lock
- Fixed D Class not moving in wave survival
- Fixed AI having short hearing
- Fixed host not seeing the change loadout button in PVP
- Fixed occasional ghost reloads with high ping
- Fixed third person reloads cutting off early
Changed files in this update