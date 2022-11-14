MindHunt out now!

What is Mindhunt?

MindHunt is a solo/multiplayer detective like game (1-10 players), where you as an agent try to find out which androids are infected in order to shut them down! Well, if you are the infected one, you better blend with other androids and complete all tasks necessary!

Play as one of three humanoid Androids

Be a part of a simulation software

Perfect your behavior

But most importantly..

Have fun! <3

Make sure to report any issues, the sooner they get reported, the sooner they can be fixed!