UPDATE 0.1.8

[Update note 0.1.8]

-Fixed character physic lag.

-Fixed Day night and wheather Lighting .

-Fixed Wheather system bug.

-Added raindrop on screen.

-Added drink water from rain press J to drink when rainy. If you cannot press J, try setting the controls.

-Added Auto switch on when craft in table.

-Improved world item network performance.

If you have fun playing And want to support the developer, you can donate via patreon.

you will get key and more.

https://www.patreon.com/afterinfection