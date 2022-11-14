UPDATE 0.1.8

[Update note 0.1.8]
-Fixed character physic lag.
-Fixed Day night and wheather Lighting .
-Fixed Wheather system bug.
-Added raindrop on screen.
-Added drink water from rain press J to drink when rainy. If you cannot press J, try setting the controls.
-Added Auto switch on when craft in table.
-Improved world item network performance.
If you have fun playing And want to support the developer, you can donate via patreon.
you will get key and more.
https://www.patreon.com/afterinfection
