DevLog #1 - Bulanci Hit Early Access!

Bulanci Hit Early Access!

Welcome to our first devlog. Let’s have a look at how far we managed to go thanks to everyone who had supported us.

More than 20 years ago, the world saw a tiny game called “Bulanci”, developed for desktop PCs, which found many fans in classrooms, households, offices, and PC cafés in Central Europe. There were even several expansions, and the game also received a mobile version later on. As time went by, the game ceased to catch up with new technologies and gradually became just a remote memory of cruel pillow fights.

In 2020, Bulanci awoke again, mainly thanks to the massive support on the Czech crowdfunding platform Startovac, where Bulanci became the most successful project in the history of this platform. And so, the idea to create Bulanci 2.0 became reality, and the game grew from a small remake to a full-fledged project, with many new features and expansions we’d never dreamt of.

Today, however, Bulanci are coming to you – only in Early Access for the time being, but that’s mainly because we are interested in your feedback and we want to allow you to participate in further development of the game with us.

Getting to this point was not a small feat; since the end of the crowdfunding campaign, there were several significant crises which shook the world, us included. In the end, though, we managed and we believe that the dedication we put into the game translated in proper battle mood. The Early Access brings three locations for now, which might spark nostalgia in players who are already familiar with Bulanci. These are the Fairy-Tale, the Factory, and Disco. Everything is new, however, and we also added team battles and Capture the Flag. You can play all of this with up to four friends using a single keyboard, or you can test your mettle against computer opponents. If you want to show Bulanci to your friends that are not next to you, you can invite them to play via Steam remote play.

And what is next for us?

Things are only beginning for us now, and we are looking to getting feedback from all of you who want to influence further development of Bulanci.

In coming months, you can look forward to new maps, new locations and new game modes. We also plan to expand the history of Bulanci as well as the design of their appearance.

We hope you will embark on this adventure with Bulanci and our whole team, and that the game brings you many hours of fun.

Sleep Team