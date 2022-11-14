Update to v0.9.7 - Tile unlocking!

Update notes:

Feature added: Tile unlocking! One of the most requested features has been added. You now start with only basic tiles and as you obtain new batches, you unlock new tiles that are then added into the random rotation.

Game math: You now start with 15 tiles instead of 10

Game math: Tweaked math for batch score requirements

Feature added: "What's new" button in the menu to easily access update notes straight from the game

Please note that during early access most of the updates will reset your existing game, your settings and your save file. This is to make sure your save file is fully compatible with the newest version of the game. Sorry about that! If you experience any technical issues with the game after an update, try reinstalling the game.