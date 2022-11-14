Hello Everyone!

I am very happy to finaly share with everyone the result of the 2 previous month of intense hardwork!

Update 0.7 is here, and it's massive

D-rank World for Rog's Mode

This adds a whole new world rank for Rog's mode, this new world rank is separated in a 3 zone (the forest, the desert, and a whole new zone).

Anachronistic Ability

The rewards for completing D-rank Difficulty.

Anachronistic ability is an ability you can buy in the C-rank Soul-shop

This ability allows you to slow down time around you!



Challenge Mode

Felling the game is a bit too simple?

Challenges, are optional ways to add difficulty into your run to increase soul-Coin reward and unlocks.



E-rank World for Survivors mode

A new difficulty tier for survivors, taking place in the desert biome, you'll need to complete E-rank Rog's mode to unlock this new survivors mode.

3 new weapons and 1 weapon new evolution

This update also bring 3 whole new weapon and one weapon evolution!

Shaman's Staff

Stolen from the warm hands of the shaman, this weapon fires a huge amount of projectiles in front of you



Throwing knife

Launch projectile upon dashing, enemies killed by the knife refill one dash charge, use them carefully!



Worm Gland

Ripped from the giant worm, this weapon will throw acid balls around you, leaving a pool of powerful acid.



Arcanist's Staff

I'll not spoil too much about this one.



25 new Passives Soul-cards











Elites and champions modifier

Starting in D-rank world, Elite and Champions will possess strong passive ability, making them much more dangerous than they used to be!



And I'm not done yet

In addition to all that:

Massive projectiles optimisation

The projectile system as been completely remade from scratch to greatly improve performance when you have thousand of projectiles on screen at the same time

Stats tooltips !

You can now over your stats and have more information about them



Game Stats

Check your current game stats anytime, you can view here your number of kills, soul-coin you should gain, but also the specifics of your current challenge



Corruption

A new stat has appeared, Corruption is made by taking the powerful instable card. It increases the strength of your enemies, but also increase your experience gain, be careful!



New musics and musics reworked

Almost all of the music in the game got reworked and improved, Musics were also made for the desert combat stage, and 2 new music for the new zone has been created.

Achievements

One of the most asked addition to the game were most Steam achievements, so here is 500% more achievements in this update!

Modding !

While in a very early stage, modding has started to sprout on the discord!

you can find pack of card doubling the amount of card available in the game.

Other minors stuffs