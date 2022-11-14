Patch Notes 10.11

Share · View all patches · Build 9932790 · Last edited 14 November 2022 – 12:39:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone,

In Update 10.11 we have returning Journeys, a new Resource Exchange, balance changes and more!

Join Burza and Jean for an overview of the upcoming changes:

New Features

Returning Journeys - Aretuza, Regis, and Dandelion make a comeback! Choose which Journey you want to progress, or simply continue where you left off!

Contracts - Unlock even more rewards by playing matches with your favorite vanities.

New trinkets - You will now be able to unlock additional rewards, including avatars, cardbacks, music vanities, an Aretuza board, and auras for Regis and Dandelion.

Resource Exchange - Trade Reward Points for Meteorite Powder, Ore, Scraps, or Ultimate Kegs in this new feature available in the Reward Book.

Changes

Neutral

Geralt: Igni - Default power limit changed from 35 to 40.

Initiative power limit changed from 20 to 25.

Geralt: Yrden - Ability changed to:

Deploy (Melee): Reset the power of all units on a row.

Adrenaline 2: Reset the power of all units on an allied row instead.

Monsters

Tir ná Lia - Order ability split into:

Order: Spawn and play Red Riders.

Devotion: Also Spawn Frost on your opponent's Melee (0) and Ranged (0) rows equal to the amounts lost during the last round transition.

Skellige

Patricidal Fury - Ability changed to:

Order: Spawn a Deafening Siren on an enemy row and damage it by 1.

Charges: 3

Once all Charges are used up, Spawn and Play Arnjolf the Patricide.

Reckless Flurry - Damage changed from 3 to 4.

Number of Charges changed from 3 to 2.

Arnjolf the Patricide - Power changed from 12 to 13.

Deploy ability changed to:

Deploy: Spawn a Deafening Siren on the opposite row and damage it by 1.

Sove - Power changed from 11 to 12.

Ability changed to:

Deploy (Melee): Summon a Beast from your deck to the opposite row and Infuse it with "Deathwish: Boost the enemy Sove twice by own base power", then damage it by 1 for each damage enemy unit and gain Immunity.

Northern Realms

Kennet and Gar - Provision cost changed from 9 to 7.

Reaver Hunters - Provision cost changed from 5 to 6.

Reaver Scout - Provision cost changed from 4 to 5.

Scoia'tael

Guerilla Tactics - Damage changed from 2 to 1.

Boost changed from 2 to 3.

Frog Mating Season - Provision cost changed from 9 to 8.

Milva: Sharpshooter - Power changed from 2 to 3.

Shaping Nature - Each boost and Vitality increased by 1.

Dryad Enchantress - Now has Symbiosis.

Power changed from 4 to 3.

Vitality changed from 3 to 4.

Armor boost changed from 3 to 4.

Naiad Pondkeeper - Provision cost changed from 5 to 4.

Nilfgaard

Imprisonment - Provision bonus changed from 15 to 14.

Milton de Peyrac-Peyran - Boosts changed from 4 to 3.

Traheaern var Vdyffir - Power changed from 3 to 5.

Provision cost changed from 6 to 8.

Alba Pikeman - Power changed from 3 to 4.

Spotter - Provision cost changed from 5 to 6.

Order ability changed to:

Order: Lose all Armor and look at the top units in your deck up to that amount, then choose one and gain Vitality equal to its power. If it's a bronze Soldier, boost self by its power instead.

Syndicate

Sigi Reuven: Mastermind - Provision cost changed from 12 to 13.

Deploy ability changed to:

Deploy: Look at Collusion and a random unit from each Gang from your deck, then play 1.

﻿Game Fixes

Mulligan cards (e.g. Cursed Scroll, Morvran Voorhis, Snowdrop) can no longer be abused to gain card advantage.

Bjorn Stormursson no longer ignores Immune units in hand.

Boholt is no longer boosted by Soldiers Spawned on your side of the board by the opponent.

Draig Bon-Dhu no longer ignores Immune Warriors.

Mutagenerator no longer triggers when playing Disloyal units.

Spotter no longer ignores Immune units in deck.