MonGirl Expedition v0.99.7 release and full changelog

MonGirl Sexpedition v0.99.7 is up for download! So, let’s see what’s new.

H content

Hanako gets a new scene. This questline is available if you’ll get a good ending during the final parts of the main quest. There’s nothing special you need to do this time. The fluffy mistress will contact you herself. After this, just visit her in the kitsune shrine that located in the Niko forest.

New features and activities

The main content, aside from Hanako’s new kinky experiment, is centered around the party after defeating the final boss and getting a good ending. Maggie will contact you on the global map. After this, just visit Bright Meadows’ inn.

Also, I’ve added special boots as a reward for the new “minesweeper” minigame that you can play during the party. Just talk to Maggie and ask about dream shards. Aside from getting these, you will get the speed boots from that minigame. Equip these and Jack will move a lot faster both in safe and combat zones. Hope this will help you to complete all the side activities for 100% clear comfortably! Oh, and the party is just a one-time event, don’t miss these rewards!

Our big girl Mona got a new dress. As always, the new “skin” is available from Maggie for dream shards. Don’t worry, the new update will introduce a new opportunity to get some during the party.



Small fixes and improvements

Fixed some of Mona’s sprites. Her nose was missing in a pair of them.

Added wood and rock to Ar’Abad’s merchant to make buying upgrades easier.

Fixed dash spellbook’s name. Before it was labeled as a fireball. A pure cosmetic fix, the book still allowed players to properly learn the dash skill, so no problems with prior saves.

Adjusted text for the minotaur chief after kicking out the ogres from their camp.

Fixed a bug that prevented Naka from using her cutest skin during her cutscene in Mona’s shop.

Added green, blue, and red herbs to Ar’Abad’s merchant to make it easier for players to buy garden upgrades and pictures from the artist in Bright Meadows.

Optimized and cleaned up some old code before the release. I’m not sure if it will make a noticeable difference... But, hey, if it will help somebody on low-end PCs, it was worth the time.

Fixed a bug with Elly’s quest that didn’t start if the freeplay mode was enabled, but Elly wasn’t chosen as the player’s favorite girl.

Fixed several tiles of map geometry.

Fixed an unplanned jitter on the traveling merchant during dialogue with him.

Fixed several typos in dialogues.

After Naka’s tree cutscene, the dog no longer roams around invisible and blocks movement.

Normalized sound levels for all plants in the player’s gardens. Previously, the middle section had a louder sound.

The vampire boss no longer appears after beating her and visiting her arena again.

As always, if you don't like something about the game – tell me, and if you like MonGirl Sexpedition – tell your friends