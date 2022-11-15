Patch (0.10.8) notes

Greetings players! The newest patch (0.10.8) is now live on all platforms. Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

Bugs and Fixes

Fixed several crash occurrences.

Fixed the issue that caused blueprint placed on beams to have 0 stability upon loading the game.

Fixed the issue that prevented settlers from hauling to underground stockpiles.

Fixed the issue where settlers would not haul resources from areas that had stockpiles on them, but those stockpiles were removed.

Fixed the issue where sometimes the blueprint of the dirt wall was installed immediately in the construction phase, even though the dirt construction phase wasn’t finished.

Quality of life improvements

Domestic cats, dogs and foxes can now walk through doors. This should prevent situations where these animals would die during the training phase (since they were roaming outside the settlement).

Cats and dogs live longer.

Wolves can be placed in pens now. This is a temporary solution to avoid situations where domesticated wolves would starve outside the settlement’s walls.

Known issues:

Animals get stuck on slopes and stairs sometimes, save/load fixes this. Yes, this happens again but the chances for that to occur are significantly lower. However, please F10 this issue whenever it occurs. It’s been really hard to replicate the issue on our side.

If your settlers are experiencing weird animations with some actions, be sure to cap the game's FPS in the game's options. Cap it to 60fps. If the issue persists, cap it at 30.

DISCLAIMER: The experimental and the main branch have the same version of the game. However, on the experimental branch, we decided to keep Dev version of the game, and that means that a Dev log with red text will appear from time to time. This will help us get more info from your side when crashes and bug reports occur. If you are annoyed by this, please switch to the main branch to experience the game without the red text.

Foxy Voxel