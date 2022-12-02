The Crackpet Show Prologue is here - play now!

Dear animal-freakshow-lovers,

As promised - The Crackpet Show Prologue is here waiting for you to drop in!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2216280/The_Crackpet_Show_Prologue/

And a quick recap for those who forgot what to find in the prologue:

Lots of action, blood, and fun - 3 deadly bosses for you to handle with! Special items, perks, and guns - find the build that suits you best and kick all the shit out of your enemies! Fully transparent saves for you to jump straight into the main game after finishing the prologue.

**

🏆 ABOUT THE CRACKPET SHOW

**

The Crackpet Show is an action-packed rogue-lite shoot’em-up about mutated animals that fight in a bizarre TV show, crushing their opponents with a variety of weapons. Choose your beastie, gear ‘em up, and go kill your enemies in the name of fame and sweet sponsorship deals!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1390700/The_Crackpet_Show/

