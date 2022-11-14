 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Roboplant update for 14 November 2022

Release 0.5.35 Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 9932495 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

I know, so many bugs!!! Thanks for being patience and supportive, we couldn't ask for more!

Here we solved some more bugs that were bothering you:

  • Workers were getting stuck pushing each others <-- We improved this, maybe you will still see them bothering each others but they should unstuck quickly.
  • Sometimes ordering something wouldn't deliver it and it would drain your money
  • Sometimes workers that are hauling and are interrupted would get stuck

Thanks again and have a great day!

Changed depots in internal-testing branch

View more data in app history for build 9932495
Depot 1613471
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link