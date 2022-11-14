Release 0.5.35 Changelog

Hello everyone!
I know, so many bugs!!! Thanks for being patience and supportive, we couldn't ask for more!
Here we solved some more bugs that were bothering you:
- Workers were getting stuck pushing each others <-- We improved this, maybe you will still see them bothering each others but they should unstuck quickly.
- Sometimes ordering something wouldn't deliver it and it would drain your money
- Sometimes workers that are hauling and are interrupted would get stuck
Thanks again and have a great day!
Changed depots in internal-testing branch