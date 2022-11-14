Release 0.5.35 Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 9932495 · Last edited 14 November 2022 – 11:52:09 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

I know, so many bugs!!! Thanks for being patience and supportive, we couldn't ask for more!

Here we solved some more bugs that were bothering you:

Workers were getting stuck pushing each others <-- We improved this, maybe you will still see them bothering each others but they should unstuck quickly.

Sometimes ordering something wouldn't deliver it and it would drain your money

Sometimes workers that are hauling and are interrupted would get stuck

Thanks again and have a great day!