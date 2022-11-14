 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Territory update for 14 November 2022

Territory – Alpha 5.8 – Default Branch – Hunters Revenge

Share · View all patches · Build 9932446 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

Hunter revenge attacks
Thought you could just wander into our cabins and help yourself did you? Well I’ll have you know, a hunter never forgets!

(coming soon – random dynamic NPC camps!)

Fixed

  • Fixed wolf having steel head
  • Carrot top leaves looking like they were radioactive

Changed

  • Increased cull distance on wild tomato and berries so they are easier to spot from a distance

Dev Note

Building on water
Currently there are no restrictions for building on or in water. I don’t want to restrict players from making water bases because it’s fun. I will think about this more and get feedback from the community for any changes to this in the future.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2062941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link