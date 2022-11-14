Territory – Alpha 5.8 – Default Branch – Hunters Revenge

Added
Hunter revenge attacks
Thought you could just wander into our cabins and help yourself did you? Well I’ll have you know, a hunter never forgets!
(coming soon – random dynamic NPC camps!)
Fixed
- Fixed wolf having steel head
- Carrot top leaves looking like they were radioactive
Changed
- Increased cull distance on wild tomato and berries so they are easier to spot from a distance
Dev Note
Building on water
Currently there are no restrictions for building on or in water. I don’t want to restrict players from making water bases because it’s fun. I will think about this more and get feedback from the community for any changes to this in the future.
Changed files in this update