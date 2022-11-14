Territory – Alpha 5.8 – Default Branch – Hunters Revenge

Added

Hunter revenge attacks

Thought you could just wander into our cabins and help yourself did you? Well I’ll have you know, a hunter never forgets!

(coming soon – random dynamic NPC camps!)

Fixed

Fixed wolf having steel head

Carrot top leaves looking like they were radioactive

Changed

Increased cull distance on wild tomato and berries so they are easier to spot from a distance

Dev Note

Building on water

Currently there are no restrictions for building on or in water. I don’t want to restrict players from making water bases because it’s fun. I will think about this more and get feedback from the community for any changes to this in the future.