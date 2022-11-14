Tap Ninja v4.0.2 is live!

● Research Tiers are now open at all times

● Elixir quest rewards are now added to the pre-Ascension counter

● Pet menu scaling improved for mobile devices

● The game will be paused while inside either of the Pet menus

● Pet Collection should now shine less if the pet is not able to be upgraded

● Medals used on Bond levels now won't deduct the maximum Medals that are seen on the Element of Fire (Medals used before this update were added to the maximum)

● Clicking on an Achievement toast while in Pet menus will now correctly open the Achievement

● Bug with continuous building buying fixed

● Removed the phantom completed quest