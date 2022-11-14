● Research Tiers are now open at all times
● Elixir quest rewards are now added to the pre-Ascension counter
● Pet menu scaling improved for mobile devices
● The game will be paused while inside either of the Pet menus
● Pet Collection should now shine less if the pet is not able to be upgraded
● Medals used on Bond levels now won't deduct the maximum Medals that are seen on the Element of Fire (Medals used before this update were added to the maximum)
● Clicking on an Achievement toast while in Pet menus will now correctly open the Achievement
● Bug with continuous building buying fixed
● Removed the phantom completed quest
Tap Ninja update for 14 November 2022
Tap Ninja v4.0.2 is live!
