Tap Ninja update for 14 November 2022

Tap Ninja v4.0.2 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9932412 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

● Research Tiers are now open at all times
● Elixir quest rewards are now added to the pre-Ascension counter
● Pet menu scaling improved for mobile devices
● The game will be paused while inside either of the Pet menus
● Pet Collection should now shine less if the pet is not able to be upgraded
● Medals used on Bond levels now won't deduct the maximum Medals that are seen on the Element of Fire (Medals used before this update were added to the maximum)
● Clicking on an Achievement toast while in Pet menus will now correctly open the Achievement
● Bug with continuous building buying fixed
● Removed the phantom completed quest

Changed files in this update

Tap Ninja - Windows Depot 1891701
  • Loading history…
Tap Ninja - Mac Depot 1891702
  • Loading history…
Tap Ninja - Linux Depot 1891703
  • Loading history…
