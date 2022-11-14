 Skip to content

Titan Station update for 14 November 2022

Added achievements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If you have finished the game and want to get the achievements:
Load your latest save - it should trigger all achievements except the final one, to get it you will have to play the last part again(sorry!).

