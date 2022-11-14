[Beta] Circus Party - Update & Bug Fixes - 11/14/2022

Hello Exorcists !

Today, we bring you a new entity, as well as a new map! These will be available on the beta-branch of the game for a minimum of one week for public testing.

The new entity will start to appear when the exorcist (or lobby host) is level 42. This is the same level that players unlock the Modified Shotgun.

All entities can appear in the new map, just as the new entity can appear on any map!

Over the one week of public testing, we will gather information which will helps us make final adjustments to this content.

New Map: Circus "D'Hell Arte" -- A traveling circus, now abandoned in the middle of nowhere. After several urban exploration groups experienced paranormal events, the worst of which causing teenagers to go missing, it was decided to cordon off the area in order to allow our teams to intervene.

New Entity Type: Clown -- Be cautious of potentially dangerous balloons. This entity seems to prefer audio interaction. Do not hesitate to bring your spirit-box to assist in detecting anomalies.

(Pianist Manor) Due to player feedback, we have adjusted the layout of the room upstairs (with several beds in it). The beds will no longer be super close to the door when the door is opened/closed. This should help players move in and out of the room more freely.

BUG FIXES

(All Maps) We have fixed the "dark/grey/black" ground texture which plagued several areas in many maps. Most noteworthy being "Fort Samael". The ground should no longer have deep grey void-blobs!

(Pianist Manor) We have corrected the fireplace light. It will no longer bleed through the wall it is touching!

(Lost House) We have corrected another bug which could cause objects/items to fall through various surfaces and objects.

TRANSLATIONS

Localization & Voice Translations

You are welcome to help us translate the game by visiting our Google Sheets link, and following the instructions: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1XhVjDVFWeQUeMsVzdduRHk55qq9vRneKlBo0PAuf5oo/edit#gid=0

Don't forget your Crucifixes and Statues of Mary.