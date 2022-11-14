Alpha 1.02

Additions
- NPC bases now have shield generators that protect their core
- Added an early access message for new players
Changes
- made scouts combat roll a bit faster
- EMP sinks now show how many structures they can potentially protect
- added a particle effect for EMP'd structures
- NPC bases now have slight randomization to where they put their turrets
Fixes
- fixed NPC turrets being unaffected by EMP grenades
- turrets now spawn facing the correct direction
- smoke grenade smoke now extends slightly outside of its target blocking radius to make it harder to stand inside the cloud and shoot out
- Fixed build gun not switching to show correct structure when you first join the server
- Made lootable map crates support holding E to loot instead of having to mash it repeatedly
These aren't in this build yet but progress is underway for a better long term progress system where you use your base to manufacture and sell advanced resources, stay tuned :)
