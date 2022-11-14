 Skip to content

Last Gang Standing update for 14 November 2022

Alpha 1.02

Alpha 1.02

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Additions
  • NPC bases now have shield generators that protect their core
  • Added an early access message for new players
Changes
  • made scouts combat roll a bit faster
  • EMP sinks now show how many structures they can potentially protect
  • added a particle effect for EMP'd structures
  • NPC bases now have slight randomization to where they put their turrets
Fixes
  • fixed NPC turrets being unaffected by EMP grenades
  • turrets now spawn facing the correct direction
  • smoke grenade smoke now extends slightly outside of its target blocking radius to make it harder to stand inside the cloud and shoot out
  • Fixed build gun not switching to show correct structure when you first join the server
  • Made lootable map crates support holding E to loot instead of having to mash it repeatedly


These aren't in this build yet but progress is underway for a better long term progress system where you use your base to manufacture and sell advanced resources, stay tuned :)

