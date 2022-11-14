Alpha 1.02

Additions

NPC bases now have shield generators that protect their core

Added an early access message for new players

Changes

made scouts combat roll a bit faster

EMP sinks now show how many structures they can potentially protect

added a particle effect for EMP'd structures

NPC bases now have slight randomization to where they put their turrets

Fixes

fixed NPC turrets being unaffected by EMP grenades

turrets now spawn facing the correct direction

smoke grenade smoke now extends slightly outside of its target blocking radius to make it harder to stand inside the cloud and shoot out

Fixed build gun not switching to show correct structure when you first join the server

Made lootable map crates support holding E to loot instead of having to mash it repeatedly



These aren't in this build yet but progress is underway for a better long term progress system where you use your base to manufacture and sell advanced resources, stay tuned :)