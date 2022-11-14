What's this?

Hey there, long time no see!

Before you get excited, this is a very small update. It basically only adds headlights to the car in Episode 1. I did this to quiet one of our Discord users (Hi there Not Again! I'm not really mad, this was a fun thing to do).

So yeah! Come join us in the Lakeview Server so you can also bother me long enough that I make a special patch, just for YOU! ;) https://discord.gg/3Ww5nFa

Now just to make this post more worthwhile, here's some news on Episode 4: The Apocalypse.

The base for it is done. It's a full on rogue-like, set in the world of Lakeview. Your task is to take your truck across a wasteland, collecting precious tools and resources on the way, while fighting bandits and cannibals.

The route is full of danger, and it is up to you to make the best strategic choices on where to go.

There is also the option to help the innocent people ravaged by these lands. Or kill them for precious resources.

Precious resources you ask? In the spirit of Lakeview, that resource is POOP! You have a new replicator system installed in your truck, and it takes some of that precious bio-matter to print items. What items? That depends on what you find on your travels!

And that's where it's at right now. I've talked on the Discord server about my struggles with addiction and depression, which sometimes affect the development a lot.

I also talk a lot about having sex with your moms, so if that's what you're interested come join us already! I'd like to think I'm a very transparent developer, and I'm trying to be honest about my mental health, but it might not come clear if you only hang around the Steam discussions.

Anyway... How are YOU doing?

With love,

Roope