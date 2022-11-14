Fixed the doomi image bug.
A new attack mode for vehicles has been added.
Fixed the phenomenon that the game ends with the Esc button.
Adjusted weapon abilities.
Stage 1 has become easier.
Stage 1 We are developing the difficult stages separately.
Ink damage has been changed to 0.1.
Helmet doesn't work on slowing poison.
The helmet does not work on ice.
Survival Academy update for 14 November 2022
Ver 0.1.6
Fixed the doomi image bug.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update