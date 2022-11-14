 Skip to content

Survival Academy update for 14 November 2022

Ver 0.1.6

Build 9931811

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the doomi image bug.
A new attack mode for vehicles has been added.
Fixed the phenomenon that the game ends with the Esc button.
Adjusted weapon abilities.
Stage 1 has become easier.
Stage 1 We are developing the difficult stages separately.
Ink damage has been changed to 0.1.
Helmet doesn't work on slowing poison.
The helmet does not work on ice.

Changed files in this update

