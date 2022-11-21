 Skip to content

Crafting Idle Clicker update for 21 November 2022

Crafting à la Carte

Share · View all patches · Build 9931596 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanksgiving is based on a tradition to celebrate the harvest season, and as would seem natural it goes along with serving meals from what has been harvested. A traditional Thanksgiving dinner includes a variety of dishes and requires a lot of preparation, so best get out your chef's apron and go to work!

