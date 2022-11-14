Quest 2 / Pico fix attempt

Dear Quest 2 / Pico and other recent headsets users,

This patch is the first attempt at fixing the input issues that are blocking Quest 2 / Pico users in VR Furballs - Demolition. Please let me know if this fixes the issues. If this does not fix the issues, please join the Discord server and help me find a solution.

Click here to join the VR Furballs Discord!

VR Furballs - Demolition was released 4 years ago. At the time, there was only a few VR headsets out there. Plenty of great VR headsets were released since, and unfortunately I am not in a position where I can buy them all to test the game with them.

To make sure VR Furballs - Demolition keeps working with all the new headsets, please help!

Thanks again to everyone playing VR Furballs - Demolition!

Steeve

Gamily Studios