v0.14.0 B1

Hi everyone!
This week's update contains a few important fixes that might affect most if not all area modules.
Enumerating groups of units is limited to 101 since this is the current maximum possible amount of units during tower testing.
Assassins were previously counted twice since their visual and technical positions are two separate instances due to their ability to jump.
If there were a total of 100 units on the map and some of them were assassins it lead to the problem that the buffer that gets filled up with units during the evaluation of an area effect overflowed which basically meant that some of the units on the map were not being affected by whatever area module is currently being triggered.
Builds that rely heavily on area effects should behave a lot more consistent now after this update.
Other significant adjustments include uncapping boss 4, which enables you to compete on our Discord server for a unique boss role.
The fragment multiplier for contracts, which becomes available at military tier 13, is another new feature.
Technically speaking, there have been numerous refactorings made to how town buildings and currencies are handled.
Additionally, the lua API for the moddable client is progressing nicely as well.
Changelog
New Stuff
- added [spoiler]fragment multiplier[/spoiler] to contracts when reaching Military Tier 13
- added [spoiler]fragment drop[/spoiler] multiplier to Town stats menu
- added tech upgrades to 'Steam Turbines' in Power Plant
- added basic lua support for future modding
Changes
- contract 'Neutralist' requires between 5 and 10 #neutral modules instead of exactly 10
- adjusted descriptions of 'Growth' and 'Adaptive Regeneration' to make their effect less ambiguous
- removed Boss 4 tier cap
- Refactored every building
- Refactored script execution order
Fixes
- fixed module description 'Power Of The Cat'
- fixed Assassins counting twice for modules
- fixed special modules not showing up in the blueprint selection list
- fixed drones throwing exceptions in the log file when there are no enemies present on the map
__
