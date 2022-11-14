v0.14.0 B1

Hi everyone!

This week's update contains a few important fixes that might affect most if not all area modules.

Enumerating groups of units is limited to 101 since this is the current maximum possible amount of units during tower testing.

Assassins were previously counted twice since their visual and technical positions are two separate instances due to their ability to jump.

If there were a total of 100 units on the map and some of them were assassins it lead to the problem that the buffer that gets filled up with units during the evaluation of an area effect overflowed which basically meant that some of the units on the map were not being affected by whatever area module is currently being triggered.

Builds that rely heavily on area effects should behave a lot more consistent now after this update.

Other significant adjustments include uncapping boss 4, which enables you to compete on our Discord server for a unique boss role.

The fragment multiplier for contracts, which becomes available at military tier 13, is another new feature.

Technically speaking, there have been numerous refactorings made to how town buildings and currencies are handled.

Additionally, the lua API for the moddable client is progressing nicely as well.

Changelog

New Stuff

added [spoiler]fragment multiplier[/spoiler] to contracts when reaching Military Tier 13

added [spoiler]fragment drop[/spoiler] multiplier to Town stats menu

added tech upgrades to 'Steam Turbines' in Power Plant

added basic lua support for future modding

Changes

contract 'Neutralist' requires between 5 and 10 #neutral modules instead of exactly 10

adjusted descriptions of 'Growth' and 'Adaptive Regeneration' to make their effect less ambiguous

removed Boss 4 tier cap

Refactored every building

Refactored script execution order

Fixes

fixed module description 'Power Of The Cat'

fixed Assassins counting twice for modules

fixed special modules not showing up in the blueprint selection list

fixed drones throwing exceptions in the log file when there are no enemies present on the map

__

