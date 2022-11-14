The Luxuriant Update, Part I is now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 9931304 · Last edited 14 November 2022 – 08:39:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

To be clear (before anyone asks): This Update does introduce a new Environment: "The Luxuriant Gardens", but does not introduce a new Act or new Missions.

Now onto the Patch Notes:

New Enemies

5 new foes will strengthen the armies of The Slormancer:

The Pudding Hermit .

. The Zombie Peasant .

. The Shepherd .

. The Unstable Imp .

. The Plague Doctor.

New Environment

A new environment: The Luxuriant Gardens will be available in Battlefield Expeditions.

Superior Elites

Superior Elites have been added into the game. These Elites will have a chance to spawn in Battlefield Expeditions. They have a superior Life pool and come with up to 4 Elite Affixes.

20 Elite Affixes have been added.

New Cataclysms

5 new Cataclysms have been added into the game:

Fire Strike: Granting Fire Damage to attacks and a Chance to Burn.

Ice Strike: Granting Ice Damage to attacks and a Chance to Chill.

Lightning Strike: Granting Lightning Damage to attacks and a Chance to Shock.

Light Strike: Granting Light Damage to attacks and a Chance to apply Daze, Broken Armor, Broken Elemental Resistance or Slow.

Shadow Strike: Granting Shadow Damage to attacks and a Chance to apply Shadow Confusion.

Cataclysm Changes

Assimilation: The wording of "Assimilation" has been changed to "Enemies receive X% Decreased Damage for each yard between you and them." (instead of the "damage's source").

Assimilation: Regardless of the distance, enemies affect by "Assimilation" will now always receive at least 10% of the Damage dealt.

Reincarnation: In Battlefield Expeditions, enemies now have 25% Chance to be revived (instead of 100%).

Shadow Curse: After receiving Shadow Curse Damage, you become immune to Shadow Curses for 1 seconds.

Replicant: Enemies now have 30% Chance to summon a copy of themselves (instead of 100%).

Jetlag: Has been reworked and now reads: Every second, enemies have 10% Chance to become Invulnerable for 0.5 to 2 seconds.

Explosive: Enemies now explode after 3 seconds, instead of 1.5 seconds. And the explosion now deals damage based on Base Max Life instead of actual Max Life.

We talked about a 5 second delay in The Slormite Chronicles but changed it back to something a little more challenging after further testing.

Life / Mana Leech Reworks

Life & Mana are now Leeched over a 5 second duration.

Life & Mana stored over time cannot exceed your missing Life. The excess is not stored.

There is also a Leech cap of 1% of your Max Life per second per Leech instance (except for Primordial Aiondee) but no instance limit.

Craft Reworks

Life/Mana On Hit/Kill

Life Regeneration roll (on a Level 60 Epic Item) has been increased from 11-23 to 23-46.

Life on Hit / Mana on Hit rolls (on a Level 60 Epic Item) have been increased from 2-4 to 11-23.

Life on Kill / Mana on Kill rolls (on a Level 60 Epic Item) have been increased from 15-30 to 30-61.

Alternate Slormeline Recipes

We've added alternate Recipes for Magic, Rare, Epic and Legendary Slormelines: Slormelines can now be crafted using 10 Slormelines of the previous tier.

Epic Stats

Epic Stats are now chosen from a pool of 38 Stats instead of 78.

These Stats differ depending on the current Equipment you're trying to craft.

Slorm Reaper Changes

Primordial Reaper of Vindictive Slam: Holy Ground can no longer stack above each other.

If an Holy Ground area was supposed to stack on top of another, it refreshes the duration of the other instead and increases its damage.

This change was done to drastically reduce the noise onscreen and improve performance.

The Great Forge

Obelisk of Transmutation now reads: "While Obelisk of Transmutation is active, everytime an enemy dies, it restores Life equal to its Max Life to another random enemy." instead of "to all other enemies within a 5 yard radius."

The Slorm Temple

The Temple Keeper and his Traps should be slower overall on Floor 100 and Floor 150.

The Bridge from The Slorm Temple should rise faster.

The size of each floor has been reduced by about 30 to 40%.

Pure Slorm rewards for each floor remain about the same, so Pure Slorm should be 30 to 40% faster to acquire.

The value of random Pure Slorm drops have been multiplied by 6 and now properly scale with the Floor Level.

The Pure Slorm rewards of Floor 50, 100 and 150 are now properly displayed.

The Pure Slorm rewards from Floor 50, 100 and 150 have been reduced by 40%.

Bugs Fixed

The Mighty Knight:

Critical Retribution should now properly increase Critical Strike Chance.

Porcupine should now properly increase Critical Strike Chance.

Effects affecting your "next Skill" such as Exposed Armor will now properly end when Whirlwind ends.

The Fierce Huntress:

Fairy Dust should now properly avoid Shadow Seal Damage from the Shadow Curse Cataclysm.

Wandering Arrow should now trigger properly after changing rooms.

Slorm Reapers:

Reaper of the Untouchable: Untouchable Dash should no longer allow you to move outside the map.

Reaper of Retaliating Foresight should no longer trigger on friendlies.

Primordial Reaper of the Trainee should now properly scale with Affinity.

Fixed a crash with Reaper of Alpha and Omega.

Reaper of Necromancy / Reaper of the Temple Keeper: Summons will now spawn properly after changing rooms.

Legendaries:

Young Phoenix Feather should now properly work with Primordial Aiondee.

Runes:

Thornbite Rune should now display the proper Shield value.

We are aware that some runes are currently overpowered. We were short on time to fix them in this Update but a fix is coming.

Various:

Storing then retrieving Spirits in your Stash should no longer cause them to stack in the Fragments slots.

Player's Area of Effects are now slightly more discrete and create less noise on screen.

Great Forge Challenges should no longer appear blurry.

Codex Menu should no longer move out of window.

Fixed a couple of crashes.

Synergy Loops:

Added a global system to help prevent Loops.

Armor of Illusion (Armor -> Evasion)

Indomitable Mountain (Evasion -> Armor):

Armor of Illusion doesn't benefit from Armor gained with Indomitable Mountain.

Evasive Magic (Evasion -> Max Mana)

Elemental Lock (Mana Lock (so Max Mana) -> Elemental Damage)

Primordial Reaper of the Untouchable One (Elemental Damage -> Evasion):

Evasive Magic doesn't benefit from Evasion gained with the SYNERGY of Primordial Reaper of the Untouchable One IF Elemental Lock is equipped.

Toughness 15 (Armor -> Elemental Resistance)

Elemental Sorcerer (Elemental Resistance -> Elemental Damage)

Primordial Reaper of the Untouchable One (Elemental Damage -> Evasion)

Indomitable Mountain (Evasion -> Armor):

Toughness 15 doesn't benefit from Armor gained with Indomitable Mountain IF Elemental Sorcerer and Primordial Untouchable One are equipped

Good Crop (Deals Damage based on Reaper Damage + Increase Raw Damage based on Damage dealt)

Savagery 60 (Raw Damage -> Reaper Damage basically)

Savagery 60 doesn't benefit from Raw Damage gained through Good Crop.

Performance:

Improved performance when Area of Effects are hitting lots of enemies at once.

Improved performance when lots of Goldus coins are being displayed on screen.

Also improved performance everywhere else. :o

As always, if you find a bug, post it on our Steam Forums or on Discord.

Cheers!