Glover update for 14 November 2022

New Glover Update

Build 9931177

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

This should take care of the bombs bug and the conveyors mainly between other things.

We may be working out a deal with QUbyte to enhance the experience of the game in later updates. =D.

Changed files in this update

Glover Content Depot 1257881
