The 3000 Fonts Update — WorldMaker v1.0.2

Introducing The 3000 Fonts Update! In this content update, we've added 3200+ new fonts and support for 12 additional languages for use with 3D text. In addition, we've also added 3 new Worlds that demonstrate a few use cases of the new fonts and languages, as well as several bug fixes.

3200+ Fonts

We've added 3200+ new fonts for use with WorldMaker's 3D Text tool! (press T to spawn 3D text at your cursor in WorldMaker). These fonts were sourced from Google Fonts. Every single font on Google Fonts is open source, and can be used commercially. Here are a few examples of how we've used these new fonts with WorldMaker's 3D Text Tool.

A fast and efficient way to create high quality, 3D render style channel art for your Twitch/YouTube Channel is to make it with WorldMaker! Access and edit this World in WorldMaker by loading the _font_channelart World.

Looking to give your presentations a boost in quality? Create title and chapter head slides for your presentations in WorldMaker! Curious on how we've achieved the tilt shift effect on the last image? Check out the settings we've used by loading the font World in WorldMaker.

12 Additional Languages and Character Support

In addition to 3200+ fonts from Google Fonts, we've also added support for Japanese, Cyrillic, Thai, Arabic, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Balinese, Greek, and Burmese characters for use with the 3D Text tool.

Load up the _fonts_supportedlanguages World to find out how you can use these languages with the 3D Text tool.

Full Patch Notes