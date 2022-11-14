shop bug fix end

Share · View all patches · Build 9931092 · Last edited 14 November 2022 – 07:46:16 UTC by Wendy

-日本語-

ストアエラーの修正、インベントリスロット2イメージの変更なしの問題の修正

オプションのアドオン:

フォロワーによる頻繁なブロックの防止(テレポートのオン/オフ)

オプションの難易度を変更可能

ゾンビスポーン数の変更

Default :[Normal]

(通常:38、ハード:45、地獄53)

敵が多ければ多いほど、ゲームの性能が悪くなる。

8StageStartStoryComplete(ゲームプレイ不可)

ストーリー映画を見ることができます。 >>ムービーの終了、ロビーマップに移動します。

以前の保存に互換性がない可能性があるため、チートを追加する

(All Stage Open 、Money + 10000 、All Follower +1)

Cheet Key : 0 キー

-한국어-

상점 오류 수정, 인벤토리 2번 슬롯 이미지 바뀌지않는 문제 수정

옵션 추가사항 :

동료의 잦은 블로킹 방지 (텔레포트 ON / OFF)

옵션에서 난이도 조절 가능

좀비 스폰수 조절 디폴트값 : Normal

(Normal : 38, Hard : 45, Hell 53)

적이 많이 스폰될수록 게임성능에 안좋은 영향을 미침.

8스테이지 시작 스토리 완성(게임 플레이 불가능)

스토리 무비 감상가능. >> 무비 끝나면 로비맵으로 이동

이전 세이브 호환 안될 가능성 높으므로 치트추가

(현재까지 스테이지 모두 오픈, 돈 10000추가, 모든 동료수량 +1)

치트 키 : 0 Key

-English-

Fix store errors, fix inventory slot 2 image non-changing issue

Optional add-ons:

Prevent frequent blocking by Follower (Teleport ON/OFF)

Can change the difficulty in option

Zombie Spawn count change

Default : Normal

(Normal : 38, Hard : 45, Hell 53)

The more enemies are spawned, the worse the game performance will be.

8 Stage Start Story Complete (Gameplay not possible)

You can watch a story movie. >> the movie end , go to the lobby map

Add Cheats as previous saves are likely to be incompatible

(All stages are open so far, 10000 Additional money, All Followers +1)

Cheat key: 0 Key