shop bug fix end

-日本語-
ストアエラーの修正、インベントリスロット2イメージの変更なしの問題の修正
オプションのアドオン:
フォロワーによる頻繁なブロックの防止(テレポートのオン/オフ)
オプションの難易度を変更可能
ゾンビスポーン数の変更
Default :[Normal]
(通常:38、ハード:45、地獄53)
敵が多ければ多いほど、ゲームの性能が悪くなる。
8StageStartStoryComplete(ゲームプレイ不可)
ストーリー映画を見ることができます。 >>ムービーの終了、ロビーマップに移動します。
以前の保存に互換性がない可能性があるため、チートを追加する
(All Stage Open 、Money + 10000 、All Follower +1)
Cheet Key : 0 キー
-한국어-
상점 오류 수정, 인벤토리 2번 슬롯 이미지 바뀌지않는 문제 수정
옵션 추가사항 :
동료의 잦은 블로킹 방지 (텔레포트 ON / OFF)
옵션에서 난이도 조절 가능
좀비 스폰수 조절 디폴트값 : Normal
(Normal : 38, Hard : 45, Hell 53)
적이 많이 스폰될수록 게임성능에 안좋은 영향을 미침.
8스테이지 시작 스토리 완성(게임 플레이 불가능)
스토리 무비 감상가능. >> 무비 끝나면 로비맵으로 이동
이전 세이브 호환 안될 가능성 높으므로 치트추가
(현재까지 스테이지 모두 오픈, 돈 10000추가, 모든 동료수량 +1)
치트 키 : 0 Key
-English-
Fix store errors, fix inventory slot 2 image non-changing issue
Optional add-ons:
Prevent frequent blocking by Follower (Teleport ON/OFF)
Can change the difficulty in option
Zombie Spawn count change
Default : Normal
(Normal : 38, Hard : 45, Hell 53)
The more enemies are spawned, the worse the game performance will be.
8 Stage Start Story Complete (Gameplay not possible)
You can watch a story movie. >> the movie end , go to the lobby map
Add Cheats as previous saves are likely to be incompatible
(All stages are open so far, 10000 Additional money, All Followers +1)
Cheat key: 0 Key
Changed files in this update