Alpha version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival - v1.0.14.7

[Important] This update is implemented only in the testing version (Alpha) of our game and will not be synchronized to stable release version (steam default one) until it is stable enough.

If you want to experience new contents in advance, you can manually switch the game to Alpha version as describe below.

Feature adjustment:

Adjusted the bonus for each stage of happiness and health

Optimized the display of silver coins over 1,000,000

Optimized the description text of some festival event items, wild animals, and plant seeds

The colorful egg is adjusted to be able to trade with Lorenzo

Optimized some interface effects

Added the function of viewing item tips in the price interface

Scroll bar has been added to the icon tab of the help log

Dock merchant ships will randomly carry rabbits (event animals, non-event products can only be used for trade) and idle chickens, and these two animals can be ordered

Bugfixes:

Fixed the problem that some achievement progress will be reset after archiving and reading the file

Fixed the problem that the achievement 'Goof-off Hero' could not be completed

Guides of switching to Alpha version：

Switching Method

Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY , select 👉 Properties - 👉 BETAS , and choose the game version👉（alpha） you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)



Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam , select 👉 - 👉 , and choose the game version👉（alpha） you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.) Game Saves Compatibility

In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.

We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.

In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible. We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary. Warning

In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.

Contact us:

Discord - Join our community Discord

Steam community - Join Steam community