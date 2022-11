Hello, This is dev.

The steam achievements has just been updated.

Now you can achieve 100% of your challenges and shine your library.

The challenge can be achieved 100% regardless of the difficulty

And a small secret has been added to the game to commemorate the last Busan Indie Festival award.

Please find a secret and scold the monsters.

New Features:

Steam Achievements

PS4 controller compatibility

Game pad deadzone setting

A small secret

Thank you.